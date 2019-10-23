Porto v Rangers: Hosts rich with European experience

Porto were knocked out by Russian side Krasnodar in this season's Champions League play-off

Europa League: Porto v Rangers Venue: Estadio do Dragao Date: Thursday, 24 October Kick-off: 17:55 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Rangers travel to Porto for third match in Europa League Group G - the first leg of a double-header against the Portuguese giants.

On the face of it, this is the most difficult match in the group against a team that would typically expect to be in the Champions League group stage at this time of year. They have been involved there in eight of the last nine seasons.

An away goals play-off defeat by the Russians of Krasnodar put paid to those expectations for Sergio Conceicao's men for this season.

But having reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League last term - losing 6-1 on aggregate to eventual winners Liverpool - Porto will have designs on a place in the knockout phase of the tournament they last won in 2011.

They have already discovered they won't get things all their own way in Group G, suffering defeat to Feyenoord in Rotterdam as Rangers lost late on in Berne against Young Boys.

That means it's all to play for at this stage, with goal difference separating all four teams on three points right now. The upcoming double-headers could be pivotal in deciding who progresses.

Porto were big players in the summer transfer window - buying and selling for huge money, but as usual turning a profit with some astute business.

Players to watch

Ze Luis (right) has seven goals in his first 11 appearances for Porto

Pepe

The veteran defender is back for a second spell at the club where he made his name. He played when the sides met in 2005, scoring twice at Ibrox in a 3-2 defeat and also featuring as Rangers shocked the home fans in a 1-1 draw in Portugal. A serial winner with Real Madrid, man of the match in the final as Portugal won Euro 2016, his confrontation with Alfredo Morelos could produce fireworks.

Shoya Nakajima

Porto's most expensive summer signing at over £10m hasn't been a regular under Conceicao. But the Japan winger has superb technique and will pose the under-fire James Tavernier some problems if he starts. He was substituted in the defeat by Feyenoord but on home soil will look to excite the Porto support.

Ze Luis

Another big-money summer signing - £7.65m from Spartak Moscow - the Cape Verde striker has already begun to repay the fee. He has seven goals in 11 appearances, including six in his last six league matches. He is known to the Rangers defenders, having played the whole 90 minutes in Spartak's 0-0 draw at Ibrox last season and coming on late in the 4-3 win in Moscow.