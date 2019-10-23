SFA head of refereeing operations John Fleming dies at 62

The Scottish FA's head of referee operations John Fleming has died at age 62 after a long illness.

Fleming spent eight years in the role after and was beloved by the Scottish refereeing community.

He joined the SFA's referee development department in 2009 after a successful career as a match official.

"John was a private man and many people will be shocked to learn of his passing after an illness borne with fortitude," said SFA president Rod Petrie.

"His commitment was unstinting to the game, his colleagues and the association.

