National League: Prostate cancer awareness to be raised with one-off match ball

Chesterfield players Sam Wedgbury and Laurence Maguire with the ball for their game against Notts County

Chesterfield and Notts County will play their televised National League fixture on Saturday with a special match ball to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

League sponsors Vanarama and Prostate Cancer UK have joined forces to create a blue and orange ball.

It also features quotes from four football fans from across the country, who have been affected by the disease.

The ball is part of the sponsors' six-week campaign, where the league is renamed the MANarama National League.

It aims to highlight how one man dies from prostate cancer every 45 minutes in the UK.

Four balls have been manufactured and will be auctioned off after the game to raise further funds for Prostate Cancer UK.