Ryan Lowe: Plymouth Argyle must not 'get carried away' after biggest win of season

Having won their first three games under Ryan Lowe Plymouth Argyle won just one of their next 10 before their current good run of form

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says the club must not 'get carried away' after their 4-0 win over Leyton Orient.

It was their biggest victory since Lowe took over as Pilgrims boss and extended their unbeaten run to six matches.

The win came at the expense of former Argyle boss Carl Fletcher, who was in charge of Orient for the first time.

"People keep saying to me 'it's the best performance'. Just because it's 4-0 doesn't mean it's the best performance," said Lowe.

"What we're trying to do, whether it's our best performance so far or not, we just want to make sure that we're winning games of football.

"If people want to say it's the best performance, then fine, we don't get carried away, my lads don't, us as coaches and the management certainly don't, because we know there's a lot of work to come."

Argyle's next fixture is a derby against fierce Devon rivals Exeter City at St James Park on Saturday.

The Grecians have slipped from first to sixth in League Two after winning just one of their last six league games and conceded seven goals in their last two matches.

"I think with all due respect the form of both teams probably goes out of the window," Lowe said, looking ahead to the first meeting between the two sides in the league since 11 February 2017.

"We're on on a good little bit of run having not lost in six and yes they've lost a couple, but let's have it right, they've been good.

"I know it's a derby and I know there's a bit of hatred to it, but Matt Taylor's doing a fantastic job there, he's got them playing, he's got them scoring goals, he's got them being hard to beat.

"Yes, they've conceded a few goals of late, but I won't take any of that into consideration, we'll look at what we can work on in terms of their flaws and what we can nullify and they'll try and do the same to us."