Macclesfield Town: Brexit having "impact" on club as winding-up petition adjourned

Macclesfield finished 22nd in League Two last term, avoiding relegation by three points

A winding-up petition issued against League Two club Macclesfield Town has been adjourned again for "a few weeks", with the club's bosses implying Brexit is hindering their financial situation.

Macclesfield owe an undisclosed amount of debt to HM Revenue & Customs.

On Wednesday, the club appeared in court for the sixth time in six months.

Their lawyer told the court they were waiting for "international payments" to arrive and he understood Brexit was having "some impact".

The Silkmen first had the petition adjourned in May, with monies owed then reported to be £73,000.

Macclesfield are 14th in League Two, four points off the play-off places and 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Earlier this month, players and staff asked the English Football League for help after their salaries were not paid.