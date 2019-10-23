Mohamed Magassouba lands Mali role on permanent basis

The Mali Football Federation (Femafoot) has confirmed that Mohamed Magassouba will stay on as coach of the Eagles.

The 61-year-old Magassouba has been caretaker coach since September 2017 following the resignation of Frenchman Alain Giresse.

"Mohamed Magassouba is confirmed as national coach the Eagles of Mali by the executive committee of Femafoot on Tuesday, October 22, 2019," the federation said in a statement.

"However he will leave his position as of national technical director."

The Femafoot statement did not give further details of Magassouba's new contract.

His main targets will be qualifying Mali to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and the World Cup in Qatar a year later.

Mali will open their 2021 Nations Cup Group A campaign with matches against Guinea at home on November 14 and away to Chad five days later.

Namibia are the other team in the group, with the top two qualifying for the finals in Cameroon.

During his time as caretaker coach, which officially came to an end in July after the Nations Cup in Egypt, he oversaw 17 matches (including an unofficial friendly against Algeria) winning four, drawing eight and losing five.

Among those games he led Mali to the last 16 of the Nations Cup in Egypt, where they eliminated by Ivory Coast.