David Parkhouse: Derry City striker named in PFA Ireland team of the year

David Parkhouse had an initial six-month loan spell from Sheffield United extended to the end of Derry City's season

Derry City striker David Parkhouse has been named in the PFA Ireland Premier Division team of the year.

The 19-year-old Northern Ireland Under-21 international has also been nominated for the young player of the year award.

Parkhouse, who is on loan at the Brandywell from English Premier League side Sheffield United, is Derry's top scorer this season with 19 goals.

Derry are fourth in the league table with one game remaining.

They play Finn Harps at home on Friday evening and can qualify for the Europa League with a win.

Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Alan Mannus, currently playing for Shamrock Rovers, was also named in the PFAI team.

PFAI team: Mannus (Shamrock Rovers); Gannon (Dundalk), Hoare (Dundalk), Grace (Shamrock Rovers), Kavanagh (Shamrock Rovers); Mandroiu (Bohemians), Shields (Dundalk), Byrne (Shamrock Rovers); Parkhouse (Derry City), Hoban (Dundalk), Duffy (Dundalk).