NI League Cup: Championship side Newry cause upset with late win over Glenavon

Newry were relegated from the Premiership last season

Championship side Newry City caused a League Cup upset by hitting a late winner to beat Glenavon 3-2 and reach the quarter-finals.

John McGovern scored in the 87th minute to send the visitors through to a last-eight tie at home to Institute.

The Lurgan Blues had taken the lead through Jordan Jenkins before goals from Mark McCabe and Adam Foley put Newry ahead.

Jenkins struck again for the hosts before McGovern put Newry through.

The tie was the final third-round League Cup game to be played, with the quarter-finals taking place on Tuesday 29 October.

Jordan Jenkins scored twice but Glenavon still went out

Wednesday's home defeat is the latest setback in what has been a disappointing season for Glenavon, with Gary Hamilton's side having won only three of their 10 Irish Premiership games so far.

Jenkins opened the scoring from a Conor McCloskey pass in the first minute of the second half, but McCabe latched on a to a long ball to equalise five minutes later.

Foley scored against his former club to put Darren Mullen's men ahead on 62 minutes, but the lead lasted just three minutes as Jenkins levelled with his second of the night from a Stephen Murray pass.

The game looked to be heading for extra-tome before McGovern smashed in the winner for Newry in the 87th minute.