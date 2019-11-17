Match ends, Luxembourg 0, Portugal 2.
Luxembourg 0-2 Portugal: Champions qualify but Cristiano Ronaldo must wait for 100th international goal
Cristiano Ronaldo was made to wait for his 100th international goal as defending champions Portugal edged past Luxembourg to qualify for Euro 2020.
Fernando Santos' 2016 winners required victory to confirm second spot in Group B and finish three points clear of Serbia, who drew 2-2 against Ukraine.
Ronaldo tapped in his 99th goal to seal victory with four minutes remaining.
Bernardo Silva's ball over the top had allowed Bruno Fernandes to fire the visitors ahead after 39 minutes.
Ronaldo must wait until the next international break in March for the chance to become just the second male player to reach 100 goals for his nation.
He is now just 10 behind Iran legend Ali Daei's world-record tally of 109, after ensuring his most prolific calendar year for Portugal with 14 goals.
The Juventus forward struck his ninth international hat-trick on Thursday against Lithuania to set up the opportunity to hit a century on Sunday.
However, Portugal - and Ronaldo - were left largely frustrated by an organised Luxembourg side on a difficult playing surface, with Fernandes' control and finish before half-time a brief spark of quality in a tight game.
Line-ups
Luxembourg
- 1Moris
- 18Jans
- 2ChanotBooked at 16mins
- 7Gerson
- 13Carlson
- 19Skenderovic
- 16Barreiro MartinsSubstituted forSinaniat 74'minutes
- 20TurpelSubstituted forThillat 59'minutes
- 10ThillSubstituted forJoachimat 82'minutes
- 17Rodrigues
- 21DevilleBooked at 7mins
Substitutes
- 3Hall
- 4Malget
- 5Selimovic
- 6Philipps
- 8Martins
- 9Alves Da Mota
- 11Bensi
- 12Schon
- 14Sinani
- 15Thill
- 22Joachim
- 23Bohnert
Portugal
- 1Rui Patrício
- 15Ricardo Pereira
- 6José Fonte
- 4Rúben Dias
- 5Guerreiro
- 13Danilo
- 21Afonso FernandesSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 62'minutes
- 16Bruno FernandesSubstituted forNevesat 90'minutes
- 10Bernardo SilvaBooked at 70mins
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 23André SilvaSubstituted forJotaat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Cancelo
- 3Borges Semedo
- 8João Moutinho
- 9Macedo Lopes
- 11Tué Na Bangna
- 12Malheiro de Sá
- 14Mendes Paciência
- 17Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 18Neves
- 19Mário Rui
- 20Jota
- 22Beto
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luxembourg 0, Portugal 2.
Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).
Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Danilo Pereira (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danel Sinani (Luxembourg).
Offside, Portugal. Danilo Pereira tries a through ball, but Bernardo Silva is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Rúben Neves replaces Bruno Fernandes.
Offside, Portugal. Ricardo Pereira tries a through ball, but Diogo Jota is caught offside.
Bernardo Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg).
Goal!
Goal! Luxembourg 0, Portugal 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Diogo Jota (Portugal) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross.
Offside, Luxembourg. Laurent Jans tries a through ball, but Aurélien Joachim is caught offside.
Offside, Luxembourg. Anthony Moris tries a through ball, but Aurélien Joachim is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg. Aurélien Joachim replaces Vincent Thill.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Olivier Thill (Luxembourg).
Bernardo Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg).
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg. Danel Sinani replaces Leandro Barreiro Martins.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Diogo Jota replaces André Silva.
Booking
Bernardo Silva (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bernardo Silva (Portugal).
Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Dirk Carlson.
Rúben Dias (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Olivier Thill (Luxembourg).
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. João Moutinho replaces Pizzi.
Attempt missed. Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dirk Carlson with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Raphael Guerreiro.
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg. Olivier Thill replaces David Turpel.
Offside, Portugal. Pizzi tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Offside, Portugal. Bruno Fernandes tries a through ball, but Pizzi is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Dirk Carlson.
Attempt missed. Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Vincent Thill.
Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).