Wolves fans warned not to 'jump up and down' at closed doors Europa League tie

Wolves trained at the New Slovakia National Stadium on Wednesday

Wolves fans have been told not to wear club colours and not to "jump up and down" at Thursday's Europa League game at Slovan Bratislava.

The club have given 200 corporate tickets for the 'behind-closed-doors' Group K fixture to long-standing fans.

The fans will take their place in a crowd likely to be around 21,000 after Uefa told Slovan they could invite children aged 14 and under to the game.

The restrictions are for previous instances of racism at the ground.

Uefa ruled in August that Slovan must play two European games in an empty stadium as a consequence of racist chanting and banners during a Europa League play-off against PAOK.

It is not known whether the 'away' section will be closed or used by home supporters. The corporate tickets are in the main stand close to the halfway line.

"As we understand it, there are going to be kids groups from all over Slovakia and even some from the Czech Republic," said Wolves fan Peter Abbott, who estimates he has only missed two Wolves games in 44 years.

"It will be an interesting experience. I really don't know what to expect."

Under Article 73 of Uefa's regulations, accompanied children, aged 14 and under, from local schools and football academies can be invited.

Abbott arrived in Bratislava on Wednesday and reported there had been no issues.

The Wolves supporters will collect their tickets from club officials on Thursday.

"I don't think Slovan Bratislava's corporate will be the same as the corporate at Molineux," said Abbott.

"We have been told not to wear club colours or jump up and down, which is what we will have to do.

"It seems a shame Wolves fans can't buy tickets as normal because we have done nothing wrong."

Wolves are currently third, with three points from two games in Group K. Slovan Bratislava top the group with four points, ahead of Braga on goal difference.