Glasgow City wrap up 13th SWPL title in a row with a 10-0 victory

Glasgow City have won all 18 league games so far this season

Glasgow City are not done yet, says head coach Scott Booth after sealing a 13th successive league title with an emphatic 10-0 win away to Motherwell.

Booth's side have won all 18 of their league matches this season, with three more fixtures to be played.

They also have a Scottish Women's Cup final to come and have their sights on the last eight in the Champions League.

"To make it 13 in a row, it's crazy to think about how good they have been as a club," Booth said.

"It's great to have the title in the bag, but we want more and we will march on.

"The players' attitude right from kick-off this season has been different class. We'll just keep doing what we do and hopefully that keeps us on top."

Former Aberdeen and Scotland striker Booth, who has been at the helm since 2015, added: "There's a lot of pleasure to take from this. It means a lot."

City wrapped up the title in style, with Kirsty Howat and Hayley Sinclair both scoring twice in their biggest win of the league campaign.

The other goals came from Jenna Clark, Megan Foley, Clare Shine, Leanne Crichton, Leanne Ross and Jordan McLintock.

Nearest challengers Hibernian are now 11 points adrift, with City's only domestic loss this season coming on penalties to the Edinburgh side in the SWPL Cup final in May.

City will bid to prevent Hibs from making it four consecutive Scottish Women's Cup victories on 24 November, but their attention now switches to next week's Champions League meeting with Brondby.

Booth's side are well placed to progress to the quarter-finals for just the second time after a 2-0 win in Denmark.