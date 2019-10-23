Chris Taylor: Winger's move to Bradford City cancelled because of registration issue

Chris Taylor scored for Blackpool in their 4-1 win at Bradford in March 2019

Winger Chris Taylor's move to Bradford City has been cancelled because of a registration issue.

The 32-year-old signed a short-term deal with the Bantams last week but an appearance for Barrow as a trialist in an FA Lancashire Cup tie means his eligibility could not be guaranteed.

The Bantams said that neither the Football Association nor the EFL "could confirm that points would not be deducted if Taylor played".

Bradford are fourth in League Two.