Glasgow City: Scott Booth wants increased challenge from Rangers & Celtic

Glasgow City have not lost a league game since 2016

Glasgow City will relish an increased challenge from Rangers and Celtic next season, says head coach Scott Booth.

City claimed their 13th consecutive league title on Wednesday having won all 18 league games, with three matches still to go.

But both the Old Firm have ambitious plans for their women's sides, something which Booth says can only be good for the Scottish game.

"That's the way that we want it, we want it to improve," said Booth.

"If there's more competition, if it does come next season, I do believe the more competition that we have in Scotland the better the league is going to be.

"We'll just keep doing what we do and hopefully that keeps us on top."

'It's not easy'

City's toughest challenge in recent seasons has come from Hibernian, who have won the last seven domestic knockout cups and stand in City's way in next month's Scottish Women's Cup final.

However, they have fallen away in the league having struggled to replace key players, and the biggest threat to City's crown may well come from one of their city rivals.

Celtic brought in Eddie Wolecki Black last summer, who had previously led City to four consecutive league titles. In December they revealed plans to field Scotland's first-ever full-time team, while they are committed to redeveloping their Barrowfield training base which would be used by the women's team and also give them their own home ground.

Rangers appointed the club's former men's player Gregor Vignal in August, and plan to go semi-professional next season. But last week Vignal claimed it was "impossible" to compete with Glasgow City and Hibs just now after suffering heavy defeats to both on consecutive Sundays.

"I don't think it's impossible to compete," Booth retorted. "I think Hibs have been competing really well now for a number of years.

"I think there have been seasons where other clubs have raised the bar a little bit and have competed. It's not easy to win this league, it really isn't."