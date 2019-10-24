Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lazio, Porto, Portsmouth, St Mirren, Ross County, Ayr

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are preparing for big teams to make moves for Odsonne Edouard in the January transfer window, but manager Neil Lennon is not concerned about the idea of teams making bids for his star striker and is confident he will be able to keep the France Under-21 striker. (Daily Express)

Simone Inzaghi could drop striker Ciro Immobile, who has scored 10 goals in nine games, to the bench amid reports in Italy that the Lazio coach will make six changes to his side to face Celtic in the Europa League group stage in Glasgow on Thursday. (The Scotsman)

Daniel Candeias, the winger who left Rangers for Genclerbirligi in July, has told Portuguese website Zero Zero he felt less welcome at Ibrox because Mark Allen, who recently left as the club's director of football, had taken the decision to move away from signing foreign players. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister believes that Ryan Jack was "pigeonholed" as a midfield stopper at Aberdeen and freeing the Scotland international up to be more creative was key to earning to the 27-year-old earning a new contract at Ibrox this week. (Daily Record)

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has explained that Ross McCrorie's athleticism has led him to use the 21-year-old, who had failed to win a regular place at centre-half while on loan from Rangers, at right-back ahead of at least three players who are specialists in that position. (The Scotsman)

Former Scotland midfielder Craig Bryson, the summer signing from Derby County who has been sidelined for five weeks with an ankle injury, could start for Aberdeen when they host Celtic on Sunday after being included on the bench at Motherwell last weekend despite not being fully fit. (Evening Express)

Forward Craig Wighton is in contention to end a three-month spell out of the Hearts team when they face Livingston on Saturday after playing playing for an hour in Tuesday's reserve cup game against Hibernian after recovering from a knee injury. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is confident Alfredo Morelos will not be led into a yellow card that would rule him out of the return game in Portugal as he prepares for a battle with Pepe at the heart of the Porto defence in their Europa League group game on Thursday. (Evening Times)

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao has warned his Porto players not to only expect a physical battle from Rangers as they bid for top spot in Europa League Group G but also a battle of skill. (Evening Times)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has given captain James Tavernier his full backing after his recent costly high-profile mistakes but insists that nobody is undroppable from his Rangers side. (The Herald)

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi reckons Celtic are Champions League class as the Italian side prepare to face Neil Lennon's team in their Europa League group on Thursday. (Daily Record)

Ross County have launched a commemorative strip to mark the club's 90th anniversary, with the top of claret and light blue hoops resembling their original colours. (Press and Journal)

New Ayr United player-manager Mark Kerr is poised to bring in St Mirren's academy head of coaching, Mick Mcardle, as his assistant manager. (Daily Record, print edition)