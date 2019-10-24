Hamburg's former refugee Bakery Jatta gets Gambia call-up

Bakery Jatta signed a professional deal with Hamburg in 2016

Former refugee Bakery Jatta has been named in Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet's provisional squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The list of 36 players will be trimmed to 23 before the Scorpions travel to Luanda to face Angola on 13 November and DR Congo's visit five days later.

The 21 year-old forward, who arrived in Germany as a refugee has played for Hamburg since 2016, was investigated earlier this year over his identity following queries from three second-tier German sides.

Authorities in Germany could not find a reason to take action under immigration law and the clubs withdrew their objections.

"He is fully cleared now and that's the reason I have selected him, I couldn't select him earlier because he was not yet cleared," Saintfiet told BBC Sport.

Fans favourites Bubacarr Trawally, Hamza Barry and former Swansea winger Modou Barrow have also been included by the Belgian.

The trio all declined invitations for June's friendlies against Guinea and Morocco and were not selected for the last two matches against Angola and Djibouti.

"I am looking forward to work with them and believe they can be an important part of our team", Saintfiet told BBC Sport.

The match in Luanda will give the Scorpions a chance for a measure of revenge after Angola knocked them out of the 2022 World Cup qualifying in September.

"We played well there so now we have to try to get something there. But we are underdog in the group a role which suits us", the former Togo coach explained.

Saintfiet has maintained the crop of his players that starred against Djibouti in his provisional squad.

Ajaccio's on loan midfielder Ablie Jallow, who scored the equaliser against Djibouti at home, and goalkeeper Modou Jobe, who saved two spot kicks, are also included.

Another refugee Musa Juwara, who travelled to Italy via the Mediterranean sea, is the surprise inclusion in the Saintfiet's squad.

The youngster made his Serie A debut at former club Chievo last season before joining Bologna.

Just three locally-based players are on the list, Alagie Nyabally, Njine Faye Njie and Hamidou Bojang alongside captains Pa Modou Jagne and Omar Colley.

The Gambia's provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Modou Jobe (Jeddah FC, Saudi Arabia), Sheikh Sibi (Virtus Verona, Italy), Baboucarr Gaye (SG Wattenscheid, Germany), Alagie Nyabally (GPA)

Defenders: Pa Modou Jagne (FC Zürich, Switzerland), Ibou Touray (Salford City, England), Omar Colley (Sampdoria, Italy), Mohammed Mbye (Mjällby, Sweden), Bubacarr Sanneh (Göztepe, Turkey), Sulayman Bojang (Kongsvinger IL, Norway), Ngine Faye Njie (Gamtel), Hamidou Bojang (Real de Banjul), Alieu Jatta (Casa Sports, Senegal)

Midfielders: Alasana Manneh (Górnik Zabrze, Poland), Dawda Ngum (FC Roskilde, Denmark), Ebou Adams (Forest Green, England), Ebrima Sohna (Unattached), Sulayman Marreh (KAS Eupen, Belgium), Hamza Barry (Hajduk Split, Croatia), Ablie Jallow (AC Ajaccio, France), Ebrima Colley (Atalanta, Italy), Sheriff Sinyan (Lillestrøm, Norway), Bun Sanneh (Génération Foot, Senegal)

Forwards: Modou Barrow (Denizlispor, Turkey), Assan Ceesay (FC Zürich, Switzerland), Bubacarr JOBE (Mjällby, Sweden), Ali Sowe (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria), Bubacarr 'Steve' Trawally (Ajman, UAE), Adama Jammeh (Etoile du Sahel, Tunisia), Muhammed Badamosi (FUS Rabat, Morocco), Musa Barrow (Atalanta, Italy), Bakery Jatta (Hamburger SV, Germany), Nuha Marong Krubally (Racing Santander, Spain), Musa Jawara (FC Bologna, Italy), Kalifa Manneh (Carrarese, Italy), Lamin Jallow (Salernitana, Italy)