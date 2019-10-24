Libya coach Jalal Damja quits as technical staff sacked

Jalal Damja (far right) was previously coach of Libya from between 2016 and 2018

Libya coach Jalal Damja has resigned from his role as the rest of the technical team were dismissed by the football federation.

The changes come after Libya were knocked out of qualifying for the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN), the tournament for locally-based players, by Tunisia.

The Libyans, who were fourth at the 2018 CHAN finals in Morocco, lost both legs of their regional qualifier to be eliminated 3-1 on aggregate.

Damja has simply said: "I submitted my resignation because the circumstances were difficult."

He and his team were only appointed to lead Libya for a second time in July to replace Fawzi Al-Issawi, who had failed to lead the team to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The new coaching staff will have the chance to avenge that loss to Tunisia on 16 November when Libya take on the Carthage Eagles in a 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier

They will then face Tanzania three days later also in a 2021 Nations Cup qualifier, the other team in Group J is Equatorial Guinea as the top two side advance to the finals in Cameroon.