Bristol City: Lee Johnson to face FA charge for alleged language to a match official
- From the section Bristol City
Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has been charged by the Football Association with misconduct following their defeat by Luton Town.
The charge relates to the Robins' 3-0 Championship loss at Kenilworth Road on Saturday 19 October.
Johnson is alleged to have used language towards a match official at the end of the game that was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.
The 38-year-old has until Monday at 18:00 GMT to respond to the charge.