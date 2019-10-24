Bristol City: Lee Johnson to face FA charge for alleged language to a match official

Lee Johnson saw his Bristol City side beat Charlton 2-1 at Ashton Gate on Wednesday

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has been charged by the Football Association with misconduct following their defeat by Luton Town.

The charge relates to the Robins' 3-0 Championship loss at Kenilworth Road on Saturday 19 October.

Johnson is alleged to have used language towards a match official at the end of the game that was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.

The 38-year-old has until Monday at 18:00 GMT to respond to the charge.