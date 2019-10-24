Dundee sign Celtic's Conor Hazard signed after Jack Hamilton has appendix removed

Conor Hazard has been working with first-choice Fraser Forster at Celtic

Dundee have signed Northern Ireland goalkeeper Conor Hazard on an emergency loan from Celtic after Jack Hamilton had surgery to remove his appendix.

Hazard goes straight into the squad for Friday's Scottish Championship trip to face Ayr United.

He previously had loan spells with Falkirk and Partick Thistle.

Dundee manager James McPake said: "We have had to act quickly and I'm delighted that we have been able to get someone of Conor's quality in."

Hamilton had played all but one of Dundee's 15 games this season, including Saturday's 3-1 defeat by Thistle.

"It's very frustrating for Jack and the team," McPake told his club website. "He has been fantastic this season and is a big player in our dressing-room."