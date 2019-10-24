Scottish League Cup: Hibs & Hearts angry at semi-final ticket reduction

Hearts face Rangers at Hampden the day after Hibernian play Celtic

Hibernian and Hearts have reacted angrily after the SPFL reduced their ticket allocation for their respective League Cup semi-finals.

Hibs take on Celtic on 2 November at Hampden, with Hearts facing Rangers the next day at the national stadium.

Both Edinburgh clubs are upset that their number of concession tickets have been cut.

After lengthy talks with the SPFL, Hibs described the league's response as "disappointing and frustrating".

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster said the Easter Road club "accepts the need to ensure the best possible attendance" but that it would have been "reasonable and practicable for the SPFL to accede to our request to retain a higher number of less expensive tickets,"

Hearts also recognised the need to "fulfil the objective of maximising attendance" at both semi-finals, but criticised the timing of the SPFL's intervention.

Celtic announced on Tuesday that they had received additional tickets for the game with Hibs.

Dempster added: "The decision taken means vast majority of Hibs fans now wishing to go to the game will have to pay the higher price ticket regardless of their age or status."

Hearts' statement urged supporters requiring concession tickets to purchase as soon as possible, but added the club remains confident all fans who wish to attend the clash with Rangers will be able to do so.