Irish Premiership: Barry Gray returns as Warrenpoint Town manager

Barry Gray spent a year and a half as manager of Cliftonville

Warrenpoint Town have appointed former boss Barry Gray for a second spell as manager after they "parted ways" with Stephen McDonnell on Wednesday night.

Gray's appointment was confirmed by the Irish Premiership team in a statement released on Thursday afternoon.

"Warrenpoint Town have agreed terms with Barry Gray to take on the management affairs of the senior team," read the club statement.

The club lie bottom of the league with one win and 11 defeats from 12 matches.

The latest instalment of 'Point's disappointing start to the campaign came on Tuesday when the basement side were hammered 7-0 by champions Linfield at Windsor Park.

Gray's previous stint with the Milltown outfit ended in October 2016, although he remained involved with the club at board level, with Matthew Tipton appointed first-team manager.

He then took up the reins as Cliftonville manager in June 2017, before parting company with the Reds in January 2019.

Gray appointment 'about stability'

"This appointment is about stability following a rough start to the league campaign," said Warrenpoint Managing Director Connaire McGreevy.

"Barry has been here before and got the t-shirt and knows full well the battle we face to get competitive in this league.

"The work going on behind the scenes to transform the club continues but it is imperative that Premiership status is maintained.

"Barry gives us the time and space required to get the business end tied up as we plan for the long-term future. Further statements will be made in due course."

Warrenpoint go into Saturday's game with 10th-placed Carrick Rangers two points adrift of second-bottom club Institute.