Irish Premiership: Linfield manager Healy unconcerned about 'playing catch-up'

Eoin Bradley and Jimmy Callacher in action during Coleraine's 4-2 win over Linfield in August

Irish Premiership Date: Saturday, 26 October Kick-offs: 15:00 BST and 17:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster. Live text commentary, in-game goals and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Linfield manager David Healy says he is not concerned about "playing catch-up" in the Irish Premiership title race.

The Blues' 7-0 win over Warrenpoint Town on Tuesday left them fourth in the table, two points behind pacesetters Coleraine and Crusaders, with two games in hand against Ballymena and Larne.

"There are plenty of months left in the season to catch up," said Healy.

"Hopefully when we do catch up we will be in and around where we need to be," added the Linfield manager.

The Blues face another league fixture postponement on 9 November, with their scheduled match against Dungannon Swifts having to be rearranged because of their two-legged Unite the Union Champions Cup tie against Dundalk on 8 and 11 November.

The postponement of the top-flight matches against Warrenpoint, Ballymena and Larne was caused by the club's progress to the verge of qualification for the group stages of the Europa League.

"There is a lot of time left and the fixtures must be rescheduled at appropriate times - we don't want to end up playing Saturday-Tuesday-Friday or anything like that," explained Healy.

The champions are away to leaders Coleraine on Saturday, hoping to avenge the 4-2 defeat they suffered at the hands of the Bannsiders at Windsor Park on 17 August.

"It's a big challenge. Any time we have faced Coleraine in my tenure it has been tough. There is usually not much in the games and they are a good side but we will have a loud travelling away support behind us," concluded Healy.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney believes Linfield's league position as a result of having matches postponed may have allowed them to operate slightly 'under the radar' so far this campaign.

"Because they're a few games behind everyone else they are ticking away unnoticed. Their form has been superb since we played them in August," said Kearney.

Coleraine, still unbeaten in 12 Premiership outings, moved top of the table on goal difference by beating Crusaders for the second time this season on Saturday.

"We go from one big game into another big game but these are the type of matches you want to be involved in and we need to put in another big performance," added Kearney.

"We're not getting carried away but it's nice to be in the mix near the top of a very competitive league. The challenge now to the players is 'can we stay there?'

"Most of the squad I left behind is still here, plus I inherited Ben Doherty and Jamie Glackin in the squad, both of whom I was interested in signing during my first time at the club. Aaron Jarvis has really bought in to what we are doing too."

Elsewhere on Saturday, Crusaders try to get back to winning ways at Glenavon in a 17:00 BST kick-off, third-placed Cliftonville entertain Dungannon Swifts, Larne host Institute and Carrick Rangers face Warrenpoint Town in a crucial game at the foot of the table.