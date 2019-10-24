James Wilson: Ipswich Town defender signs contract extension at Portman Road
-
- From the section Ipswich
Ipswich Town defender James Wilson has signed an 18-month contract extension at Portman Road.
The centre-half joined The Tractor Boys in the summer, signing a short-term deal after leaving Lincoln City.
Wilson has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Paul Lambert's team this season.
The 30-year-old's solitary international appearance for Wales came against Belgium in 2013 and he has also played for Bristol City and Oldham.