FK Qarabag v Apoel Nicosia
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
FK Qarabag
- 1Begovic
- 5Medvedev
- 55Huseynov
- 14Sadiqov
- 3Ferreira Silva
- 8Marcos Madera
- 2Qarayev
- 20Almeida de Oliveira
- 10Quintana Sosa
- 99Gueye
- 17Zoubir
Substitutes
- 4Mammadov
- 6Slavchev
- 7Abdullayev
- 11Emreli
- 13da Silva
- 18Ibrahimli
- 21Hajiyev
Apoel Nicosia
- 27Belec
- 91Mihajlovic
- 29Vouros
- 30Merkis
- 90Savic
- 44Ioannou
- 8Vieira de Souza
- 6Gentsoglou
- 14Matic
- 20Pavlovic
- 9Hallenius
Substitutes
- 7Efrem
- 17Jakolis
- 23Reis Graça
- 46Aloneftis
- 89Bezjak
- 95dos Santos Saldanha
- 99Waterman
- Referee:
- Filip Glova
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Foul by Praxitelis Vouros (APOEL Nicosia).
Foul by Míchel (FK Qarabag).
Foul by Lucas Souza (APOEL Nicosia).
Foul by Badavi Huseynov (FK Qarabag).
Linus Hallenius (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Abdellah Zoubir (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Praxitelis Vouros (APOEL Nicosia).
Richard Almeida de Oliveira (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nikolas Ioannou (APOEL Nicosia).
Foul by Ailton (FK Qarabag).
Dragan Mihajlovic (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Badavi Huseynov (FK Qarabag).
Andrija Pavlovic (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Richard Almeida de Oliveira (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Souza (APOEL Nicosia).
Goal!
Goal! FK Qarabag 1, APOEL Nicosia 0. Dani Quintana (FK Qarabag) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Míchel.
Offside, FK Qarabag. Abdellah Zoubir tries a through ball, but Dani Quintana is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Abdellah Zoubir (FK Qarabag) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Magaye Gueye.
Maksim Medvedev (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Uros Matic (APOEL Nicosia).
Ailton (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrija Pavlovic (APOEL Nicosia).
Dani Quintana (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nikolas Ioannou (APOEL Nicosia).
Míchel (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vujadin Savic (APOEL Nicosia).
Foul by Qara Qarayev (FK Qarabag).
Andrija Pavlovic (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Míchel (FK Qarabag) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.