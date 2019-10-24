Europa League - Group A
FK Qarabag1Apoel Nicosia0

FK Qarabag v Apoel Nicosia

Line-ups

FK Qarabag

  • 1Begovic
  • 5Medvedev
  • 55Huseynov
  • 14Sadiqov
  • 3Ferreira Silva
  • 8Marcos Madera
  • 2Qarayev
  • 20Almeida de Oliveira
  • 10Quintana Sosa
  • 99Gueye
  • 17Zoubir

Substitutes

  • 4Mammadov
  • 6Slavchev
  • 7Abdullayev
  • 11Emreli
  • 13da Silva
  • 18Ibrahimli
  • 21Hajiyev

Apoel Nicosia

  • 27Belec
  • 91Mihajlovic
  • 29Vouros
  • 30Merkis
  • 90Savic
  • 44Ioannou
  • 8Vieira de Souza
  • 6Gentsoglou
  • 14Matic
  • 20Pavlovic
  • 9Hallenius

Substitutes

  • 7Efrem
  • 17Jakolis
  • 23Reis Graça
  • 46Aloneftis
  • 89Bezjak
  • 95dos Santos Saldanha
  • 99Waterman
Referee:
Filip Glova

Match Stats

Home TeamFK QarabagAway TeamApoel Nicosia
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

Abdellah Zoubir (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Praxitelis Vouros (APOEL Nicosia).

Foul by Míchel (FK Qarabag).

Foul by Lucas Souza (APOEL Nicosia).

Foul by Badavi Huseynov (FK Qarabag).

Linus Hallenius (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Abdellah Zoubir (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Praxitelis Vouros (APOEL Nicosia).

Richard Almeida de Oliveira (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nikolas Ioannou (APOEL Nicosia).

Foul by Ailton (FK Qarabag).

Dragan Mihajlovic (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Badavi Huseynov (FK Qarabag).

Andrija Pavlovic (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Richard Almeida de Oliveira (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lucas Souza (APOEL Nicosia).

Goal!

Goal! FK Qarabag 1, APOEL Nicosia 0. Dani Quintana (FK Qarabag) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Míchel.

Offside, FK Qarabag. Abdellah Zoubir tries a through ball, but Dani Quintana is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Abdellah Zoubir (FK Qarabag) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Magaye Gueye.

Maksim Medvedev (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Uros Matic (APOEL Nicosia).

Ailton (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrija Pavlovic (APOEL Nicosia).

Dani Quintana (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nikolas Ioannou (APOEL Nicosia).

Míchel (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vujadin Savic (APOEL Nicosia).

Foul by Qara Qarayev (FK Qarabag).

Andrija Pavlovic (APOEL Nicosia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Míchel (FK Qarabag) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla22004046
2FK Qarabag32015416
3F91 Dudelange210157-23
4Apoel Nicosia300336-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen21102114
2Dynamo Kiev21101014
3Malmö FF201112-11
4Lugano201101-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Getafe22003126
2FC Basel21107254
3Trabzonspor201123-11
4FK Krasnodar200217-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven22007346
2Sporting21014403
3LASK21012203
4Rosenborg200215-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21103124
2CFR Cluj210123-13
3Lazio21013303
4Rennes201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007076
2Standard Liege210124-23
3Frankfurt210113-23
4Vitória Guimarães200203-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys32014316
2Rangers31112204
3FC Porto311123-14
4Feyenoord31022203

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol32104137
2Ludogorets32018266
3Ferencvárosi TC302114-32
4CSKA Moscow301217-61

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg32105237
2KAA Gent31114404
3Oleksandria302135-22
4Saint-Étienne302145-12

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma31205145
2RZ Pellets WAC31205145
3B Mgladbach302115-42
4Istanbul Basaksehir302115-42

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovan Bratislava32107437
2Sporting Braga31203215
3Wolves310212-13
4Besiktas301225-31

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partizan Belgrade31204315
2Man Utd31201015
3AZ Alkmaar30302203
4FC Astana301213-21
