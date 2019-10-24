Attempt missed. Mehmet Topal (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mahmut Tekdemir.
Istanbul Basaksehir v RZ Pellets WAC
Line-ups
Istanbul Basaksehir
- 34Günok
- 80de Souza Paula Júnior
- 26dos Santos Rodrigues
- 37Skrtel
- 3Clichy
- 5Topal
- 21Tekdemir
- 7Visca
- 17Kahveci
- 9GulbrandsenBooked at 29mins
- 27CrivelliBooked at 21mins
Substitutes
- 1Babacan
- 10Turan
- 19Ba
- 23Behich
- 33Uçar
- 44Okechukwu
- 70de Souza
RZ Pellets WAC
- 31Kofler
- 27Novak
- 26Sollbauer
- 15Rnic
- 7Schmitz
- 11Schmid
- 16LeitgebBooked at 4mins
- 8Ritzmaier
- 10Liendl
- 9Weissman
- 21Niangbo
Substitutes
- 4Gollner
- 13Schmidt
- 19Sprangler
- 24Wernitznig
- 29Kuttin
- 34Schmerböck
- 39Gölles
- Referee:
- Irfan Peljto
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt missed. Romano Schmid (RZ Pellets WAC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lukas Schmitz.
Attempt missed. Fredrik Gulbrandsen (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Enzo Crivelli.
Booking
Fredrik Gulbrandsen (Istanbul Basaksehir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, RZ Pellets WAC. Conceded by Fehmi Mert Günok.
Attempt saved. Marcel Ritzmaier (RZ Pellets WAC) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Shon Weissman.
Foul by Carlos Ponck (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Anderson Niangbo (RZ Pellets WAC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Martin Skrtel (Istanbul Basaksehir) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mehmet Topal with a headed pass.
Mahmut Tekdemir (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Sollbauer (RZ Pellets WAC).
Attempt missed. Anderson Niangbo (RZ Pellets WAC) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nemanja Rnic.
Booking
Enzo Crivelli (Istanbul Basaksehir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Enzo Crivelli (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Mario Leitgeb (RZ Pellets WAC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Marcel Ritzmaier (RZ Pellets WAC) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lukas Schmitz.
Offside, RZ Pellets WAC. Michael Novak tries a through ball, but Shon Weissman is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Marcel Ritzmaier (RZ Pellets WAC) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, RZ Pellets WAC. Conceded by Mehmet Topal.
Attempt blocked. Mario Leitgeb (RZ Pellets WAC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Anderson Niangbo (RZ Pellets WAC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Romano Schmid.
Attempt missed. Júnior Caiçara (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Edin Visca.
Attempt blocked. Mario Leitgeb (RZ Pellets WAC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, RZ Pellets WAC. Conceded by Fehmi Mert Günok.
Attempt saved. Mario Leitgeb (RZ Pellets WAC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anderson Niangbo.
Attempt missed. Michael Novak (RZ Pellets WAC) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Liendl following a set piece situation.
Anderson Niangbo (RZ Pellets WAC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Carlos Ponck (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Corner, RZ Pellets WAC. Conceded by Gaël Clichy.
Booking
Mario Leitgeb (RZ Pellets WAC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mario Leitgeb (RZ Pellets WAC).
Mahmut Tekdemir (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Liendl (RZ Pellets WAC).
Júnior Caiçara (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mahmut Tekdemir (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Marcel Ritzmaier (RZ Pellets WAC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Irfan Can Kahveci (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Leitgeb (RZ Pellets WAC).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.