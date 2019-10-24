Europa League - Group J
Istanbul Basaksehir0RZ Pellets WAC0

Istanbul Basaksehir v RZ Pellets WAC

Line-ups

Istanbul Basaksehir

  • 34Günok
  • 80de Souza Paula Júnior
  • 26dos Santos Rodrigues
  • 37Skrtel
  • 3Clichy
  • 5Topal
  • 21Tekdemir
  • 7Visca
  • 17Kahveci
  • 9GulbrandsenBooked at 29mins
  • 27CrivelliBooked at 21mins

Substitutes

  • 1Babacan
  • 10Turan
  • 19Ba
  • 23Behich
  • 33Uçar
  • 44Okechukwu
  • 70de Souza

RZ Pellets WAC

  • 31Kofler
  • 27Novak
  • 26Sollbauer
  • 15Rnic
  • 7Schmitz
  • 11Schmid
  • 16LeitgebBooked at 4mins
  • 8Ritzmaier
  • 10Liendl
  • 9Weissman
  • 21Niangbo

Substitutes

  • 4Gollner
  • 13Schmidt
  • 19Sprangler
  • 24Wernitznig
  • 29Kuttin
  • 34Schmerböck
  • 39Gölles
Referee:
Irfan Peljto

Match Stats

Home TeamIstanbul BasaksehirAway TeamRZ Pellets WAC
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home4
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Attempt missed. Mehmet Topal (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mahmut Tekdemir.

Attempt missed. Romano Schmid (RZ Pellets WAC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lukas Schmitz.

Attempt missed. Fredrik Gulbrandsen (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Enzo Crivelli.

Booking

Fredrik Gulbrandsen (Istanbul Basaksehir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Corner, RZ Pellets WAC. Conceded by Fehmi Mert Günok.

Attempt saved. Marcel Ritzmaier (RZ Pellets WAC) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Shon Weissman.

Foul by Carlos Ponck (Istanbul Basaksehir).

Anderson Niangbo (RZ Pellets WAC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Martin Skrtel (Istanbul Basaksehir) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mehmet Topal with a headed pass.

Mahmut Tekdemir (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michael Sollbauer (RZ Pellets WAC).

Attempt missed. Anderson Niangbo (RZ Pellets WAC) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nemanja Rnic.

Booking

Enzo Crivelli (Istanbul Basaksehir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Enzo Crivelli (Istanbul Basaksehir).

Mario Leitgeb (RZ Pellets WAC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Marcel Ritzmaier (RZ Pellets WAC) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lukas Schmitz.

Offside, RZ Pellets WAC. Michael Novak tries a through ball, but Shon Weissman is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Marcel Ritzmaier (RZ Pellets WAC) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, RZ Pellets WAC. Conceded by Mehmet Topal.

Attempt blocked. Mario Leitgeb (RZ Pellets WAC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Anderson Niangbo (RZ Pellets WAC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Romano Schmid.

Attempt missed. Júnior Caiçara (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Edin Visca.

Attempt blocked. Mario Leitgeb (RZ Pellets WAC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, RZ Pellets WAC. Conceded by Fehmi Mert Günok.

Attempt saved. Mario Leitgeb (RZ Pellets WAC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anderson Niangbo.

Attempt missed. Michael Novak (RZ Pellets WAC) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Liendl following a set piece situation.

Anderson Niangbo (RZ Pellets WAC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Carlos Ponck (Istanbul Basaksehir).

Corner, RZ Pellets WAC. Conceded by Gaël Clichy.

Booking

Mario Leitgeb (RZ Pellets WAC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mario Leitgeb (RZ Pellets WAC).

Mahmut Tekdemir (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael Liendl (RZ Pellets WAC).

Júnior Caiçara (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mahmut Tekdemir (Istanbul Basaksehir).

Marcel Ritzmaier (RZ Pellets WAC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Irfan Can Kahveci (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mario Leitgeb (RZ Pellets WAC).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla22004046
2FK Qarabag31115504
3F91 Dudelange210157-23
4Apoel Nicosia301246-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen21102114
2Dynamo Kiev21101014
3Malmö FF201112-11
4Lugano201101-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Getafe22003126
2FC Basel21107254
3Trabzonspor201123-11
4FK Krasnodar200217-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven22007346
2Sporting21014403
3LASK21012203
4Rosenborg200215-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21103124
2CFR Cluj210123-13
3Lazio21013303
4Rennes201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007076
2Standard Liege210124-23
3Frankfurt210113-23
4Vitória Guimarães200203-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys32015326
2Rangers31112204
3FC Porto311123-14
4Feyenoord310223-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol32104137
2Ludogorets32018266
3Ferencvárosi TC302114-32
4CSKA Moscow301217-61

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg32106247
2KAA Gent311145-14
3Oleksandria302135-22
4Saint-Étienne302145-12

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma32106157
2RZ Pellets WAC31205145
3Istanbul Basaksehir302115-42
4B Mgladbach301216-51

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovan Bratislava32107437
2Sporting Braga31203215
3Wolves310212-13
4Besiktas301225-31

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partizan Belgrade31204315
2Man Utd31201015
3AZ Alkmaar30302203
4FC Astana301213-21
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories