Offside, Roma. Jordan Veretout tries a through ball, but Edin Dzeko is caught offside.
Roma v Borussia Mönchengladbach
-
Line-ups
Roma
- 13López
- 37Spinazzola
- 6Smalling
- 20Fazio
- 11Kolarov
- 23Mancini
- 22Zaniolo
- 27Pastore
- 21Veretout
- 99Kluivert
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 8Perotti
- 24Florenzi
- 48Antonucci
- 53Riccardi
- 61Calafiori
- 83Mirante
B Mgladbach
- 1Sommer
- 18Lainer
- 24Jantschke
- 30Elvedi
- 25Bensebaini
- 6Kramer
- 8Zakaria
- 7Herrmann
- 32Neuhaus
- 10Thuram
- 36Embolo
Substitutes
- 13Stindl
- 15Beyer
- 17Wendt
- 22Bénes
- 23Hofmann
- 31Grün
- 34Noß
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Federico Fazio.
Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Veretout (Roma).
Goal!
Goal! Roma 1, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0. Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jordan Veretout with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Ramy Bensebaini.
Attempt saved. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Patrick Herrmann.
Attempt missed. Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus.
Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Smalling (Roma).
Attempt missed. Jordan Veretout (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt missed. Chris Smalling (Roma) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Veretout with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Tony Jantschke.
Attempt blocked. Javier Pastore (Roma) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Ramy Bensebaini tries a through ball, but Breel Embolo is caught offside.
Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).
Foul by Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Stefan Lainer tries a through ball, but Patrick Herrmann is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ramy Bensebaini.
Tony Jantschke (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Justin Kluivert (Roma).
Attempt missed. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Breel Embolo.
Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Federico Fazio (Roma).
Foul by Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Gianluca Mancini (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick Herrmann.
Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach) hits the bar with a left footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus with a cross following a set piece situation.
Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma).
Attempt missed. Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Patrick Herrmann with a cross.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.
Attempt blocked. Justin Kluivert (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Foul by Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Tony Jantschke tries a through ball, but Marcus Thuram is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.