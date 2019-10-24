Europa League - Group J
Roma1B Mgladbach0

Roma v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Line-ups

Roma

  • 13López
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 6Smalling
  • 20Fazio
  • 11Kolarov
  • 23Mancini
  • 22Zaniolo
  • 27Pastore
  • 21Veretout
  • 99Kluivert
  • 9Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 8Perotti
  • 24Florenzi
  • 48Antonucci
  • 53Riccardi
  • 61Calafiori
  • 83Mirante

B Mgladbach

  • 1Sommer
  • 18Lainer
  • 24Jantschke
  • 30Elvedi
  • 25Bensebaini
  • 6Kramer
  • 8Zakaria
  • 7Herrmann
  • 32Neuhaus
  • 10Thuram
  • 36Embolo

Substitutes

  • 13Stindl
  • 15Beyer
  • 17Wendt
  • 22Bénes
  • 23Hofmann
  • 31Grün
  • 34Noß
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamB Mgladbach
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

Offside, Roma. Jordan Veretout tries a through ball, but Edin Dzeko is caught offside.

Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Federico Fazio.

Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Veretout (Roma).

Goal!

Goal! Roma 1, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0. Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jordan Veretout with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Ramy Bensebaini.

Attempt saved. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Patrick Herrmann.

Attempt missed. Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus.

Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Smalling (Roma).

Attempt missed. Jordan Veretout (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Attempt missed. Chris Smalling (Roma) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Veretout with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Tony Jantschke.

Attempt blocked. Javier Pastore (Roma) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.

Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Ramy Bensebaini tries a through ball, but Breel Embolo is caught offside.

Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).

Foul by Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Stefan Lainer tries a through ball, but Patrick Herrmann is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ramy Bensebaini.

Tony Jantschke (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Justin Kluivert (Roma).

Attempt missed. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Breel Embolo.

Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Federico Fazio (Roma).

Foul by Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Gianluca Mancini (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Patrick Herrmann.

Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach) hits the bar with a left footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus with a cross following a set piece situation.

Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma).

Attempt missed. Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Patrick Herrmann with a cross.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.

Attempt blocked. Justin Kluivert (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

Foul by Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Tony Jantschke tries a through ball, but Marcus Thuram is caught offside.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla22004046
2FK Qarabag31115504
3F91 Dudelange210157-23
4Apoel Nicosia301246-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen21102114
2Dynamo Kiev21101014
3Malmö FF201112-11
4Lugano201101-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Getafe22003126
2FC Basel21107254
3Trabzonspor201123-11
4FK Krasnodar200217-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven22007346
2Sporting21014403
3LASK21012203
4Rosenborg200215-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21103124
2CFR Cluj210123-13
3Lazio21013303
4Rennes201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007076
2Standard Liege210124-23
3Frankfurt210113-23
4Vitória Guimarães200203-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys32015326
2Rangers31112204
3FC Porto311123-14
4Feyenoord310223-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol32104137
2Ludogorets32018266
3Ferencvárosi TC302114-32
4CSKA Moscow301217-61

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg32106247
2KAA Gent311145-14
3Oleksandria302135-22
4Saint-Étienne302145-12

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma32106157
2RZ Pellets WAC31205145
3Istanbul Basaksehir302115-42
4B Mgladbach301216-51

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovan Bratislava32107437
2Sporting Braga31203215
3Wolves310212-13
4Besiktas301225-31

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partizan Belgrade31204315
2Man Utd31201015
3AZ Alkmaar30302203
4FC Astana301213-21
