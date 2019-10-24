Attempt missed. Ivan Oblyakov (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.
CSKA Moscow v Ferencvárosi TC
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
CSKA Moscow
- 35Akinfeev
- 62Karpov
- 78Diveev
- 23Magnússon
- 7Akhmetov
- 2Figueira Fernandes
- 8Vlasic
- 98Oblyakov
- 20Kuchaev
- 9Chalov
- 17Sigurdsson
Substitutes
- 1Pomazun
- 11Santos da Silva
- 19Nishimura
- 25Bistrovic
- 27Gogoua
- 29Bijol
- 31Sarlija
Ferencvárosi TC
- 90Dibusz
- 8Lovrencsics
- 25Blazic
- 21Botka
- 17Civic
- 18Sigér
- 14Kharatin
- 7Ignatenko
- 11Zubkov
- 70Boli
- 10Nguen
Substitutes
- 33Dvali
- 50Priskin
- 51Csonka
- 88da Silva Barbosa
- 92Skvarka
- 97Varga
- 99Grof
- Referee:
- Pavel Orel
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantin Kuchaev.
Attempt blocked. Fedor Chalov (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Oblyakov.
Corner, Ferencvárosi TC. Conceded by Vadim Karpov.
Attempt blocked. Ilzat Akhmetov (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnór Sigurdsson.
Attempt blocked. Ilzat Akhmetov (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Oblyakov.
Attempt missed. Hördur Magnússon (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Oblyakov.
Attempt missed. Tokmac Nguen (Ferencvárosi TC) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dávid Sigér following a fast break.
Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Oleksandr Zubkov (Ferencvárosi TC).
Attempt blocked. Ilzat Akhmetov (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Oblyakov.
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Gergo Lovrencsics.
Attempt blocked. Hördur Magnússon (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Dénes Dibusz.
Attempt saved. Ivan Oblyakov (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ilzat Akhmetov.
Corner, Ferencvárosi TC. Conceded by Ivan Oblyakov.
Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Eldar Civic (Ferencvárosi TC).
Attempt missed. Ivan Oblyakov (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Arnór Sigurdsson.
Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Eldar Civic (Ferencvárosi TC).
Attempt blocked. Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fedor Chalov.
Offside, Ferencvárosi TC. Franck Boli tries a through ball, but Tokmac Nguen is caught offside.
Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Eldar Civic (Ferencvárosi TC).
Attempt missed. Gergo Lovrencsics (Ferencvárosi TC) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Ilzat Akhmetov (CSKA Moscow).
Franck Boli (Ferencvárosi TC) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.