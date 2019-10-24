Europa League - Group H
CSKA Moscow0Ferencvárosi TC0

CSKA Moscow v Ferencvárosi TC

Line-ups

CSKA Moscow

  • 35Akinfeev
  • 62Karpov
  • 78Diveev
  • 23Magnússon
  • 7Akhmetov
  • 2Figueira Fernandes
  • 8Vlasic
  • 98Oblyakov
  • 20Kuchaev
  • 9Chalov
  • 17Sigurdsson

Substitutes

  • 1Pomazun
  • 11Santos da Silva
  • 19Nishimura
  • 25Bistrovic
  • 27Gogoua
  • 29Bijol
  • 31Sarlija

Ferencvárosi TC

  • 90Dibusz
  • 8Lovrencsics
  • 25Blazic
  • 21Botka
  • 17Civic
  • 18Sigér
  • 14Kharatin
  • 7Ignatenko
  • 11Zubkov
  • 70Boli
  • 10Nguen

Substitutes

  • 33Dvali
  • 50Priskin
  • 51Csonka
  • 88da Silva Barbosa
  • 92Skvarka
  • 97Varga
  • 99Grof
Referee:
Pavel Orel

Match Stats

Home TeamCSKA MoscowAway TeamFerencvárosi TC
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home12
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

Attempt missed. Ivan Oblyakov (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.

Attempt blocked. Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantin Kuchaev.

Attempt blocked. Fedor Chalov (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Oblyakov.

Corner, Ferencvárosi TC. Conceded by Vadim Karpov.

Attempt blocked. Ilzat Akhmetov (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnór Sigurdsson.

Attempt blocked. Ilzat Akhmetov (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Oblyakov.

Attempt missed. Hördur Magnússon (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Oblyakov.

Attempt missed. Tokmac Nguen (Ferencvárosi TC) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dávid Sigér following a fast break.

Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Oleksandr Zubkov (Ferencvárosi TC).

Attempt blocked. Ilzat Akhmetov (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Oblyakov.

Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Gergo Lovrencsics.

Attempt blocked. Hördur Magnússon (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Dénes Dibusz.

Attempt saved. Ivan Oblyakov (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ilzat Akhmetov.

Corner, Ferencvárosi TC. Conceded by Ivan Oblyakov.

Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Eldar Civic (Ferencvárosi TC).

Attempt missed. Ivan Oblyakov (CSKA Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Arnór Sigurdsson.

Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Eldar Civic (Ferencvárosi TC).

Attempt blocked. Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fedor Chalov.

Offside, Ferencvárosi TC. Franck Boli tries a through ball, but Tokmac Nguen is caught offside.

Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Eldar Civic (Ferencvárosi TC).

Attempt missed. Gergo Lovrencsics (Ferencvárosi TC) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Ilzat Akhmetov (CSKA Moscow).

Franck Boli (Ferencvárosi TC) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla22004046
2FK Qarabag31115504
3F91 Dudelange210157-23
4Apoel Nicosia301246-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen21102114
2Dynamo Kiev21101014
3Malmö FF201112-11
4Lugano201101-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Getafe22003126
2FC Basel21107254
3Trabzonspor201123-11
4FK Krasnodar200217-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven22007346
2Sporting21014403
3LASK21012203
4Rosenborg200215-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21103124
2CFR Cluj210123-13
3Lazio21013303
4Rennes201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007076
2Standard Liege210124-23
3Frankfurt210113-23
4Vitória Guimarães200203-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys32015326
2Rangers31112204
3FC Porto311123-14
4Feyenoord310223-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol32104137
2Ludogorets32018266
3Ferencvárosi TC302114-32
4CSKA Moscow301217-61

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg32106247
2KAA Gent311145-14
3Oleksandria302135-22
4Saint-Étienne302145-12

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma32106157
2RZ Pellets WAC31205145
3Istanbul Basaksehir302115-42
4B Mgladbach301216-51

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovan Bratislava32107437
2Sporting Braga31203215
3Wolves310212-13
4Besiktas301225-31

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partizan Belgrade31204315
2Man Utd31201015
3AZ Alkmaar30302203
4FC Astana301213-21
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories