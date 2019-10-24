Europa League - Group G
Young Boys2Feyenoord0

Young Boys v Feyenoord

Line-ups

Young Boys

  • 26von Ballmoos
  • 23Janko
  • 3Sörensen
  • 5Zesiger
  • 29Lotomba
  • 16Fassnacht
  • 20Aebischer
  • 28Lustenberger
  • 13Moumi Ngamaleu
  • 18Nsame
  • 17Assalé

Substitutes

  • 1Wölfli
  • 6Petignat
  • 7Spielmann
  • 11Gaudino
  • 14Bürgy
  • 19Mambimbi
  • 21García

Feyenoord

  • 1VermeerBooked at 27mins
  • 38Geertruida
  • 32Booked at 14mins
  • 4Senesi
  • 15Malacia
  • 28Toornstra
  • 19Fer
  • 23Kökcü
  • 10Berghuis
  • 17Sinisterra
  • 11Larsson

Substitutes

  • 5Haps
  • 7Narsingh
  • 20Tapia
  • 22Bijlow
  • 25Azarkan
  • 33Botteghin
  • 35Burger
Referee:
Jakob Kehlet

Match Stats

Home TeamYoung BoysAway TeamFeyenoord
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by David von Ballmoos.

Attempt saved. Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Fer.

Attempt missed. Edgar Ié (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leroy Fer.

Orkun Kökcü (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michel Aebischer (Young Boys).

Foul by Marcos Senesi (Feyenoord).

Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Young Boys 2, Feyenoord 0. Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Booking

Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Young Boys. Roger Assalé draws a foul in the penalty area.

Offside, Feyenoord. Orkun Kökcü tries a through ball, but Luis Sinisterra is caught offside.

Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys).

Offside, Young Boys. Michel Aebischer tries a through ball, but Christian Fassnacht is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michel Aebischer with a cross.

Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Tyrell Malacia.

Goal!

Goal! Young Boys 1, Feyenoord 0. Roger Assalé (Young Boys) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Edgar Ié (Feyenoord) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Penalty conceded by Edgar Ié (Feyenoord) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Saidy Janko.

Attempt missed. Michel Aebischer (Young Boys) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Fabian Lustenberger (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Orkun Kökcü (Feyenoord).

Attempt missed. Cédric Zesiger (Young Boys) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Steven Berghuis.

Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Kenneth Vermeer.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla22004046
2FK Qarabag31115504
3F91 Dudelange210157-23
4Apoel Nicosia301246-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen21102114
2Dynamo Kiev21101014
3Malmö FF201112-11
4Lugano201101-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Getafe22003126
2FC Basel21107254
3Trabzonspor201123-11
4FK Krasnodar200217-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven22007346
2Sporting21014403
3LASK21012203
4Rosenborg200215-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21103124
2CFR Cluj210123-13
3Lazio21013303
4Rennes201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007076
2Standard Liege210124-23
3Frankfurt210113-23
4Vitória Guimarães200203-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys32015326
2Rangers31112204
3FC Porto311123-14
4Feyenoord310223-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol32104137
2Ludogorets32018266
3Ferencvárosi TC302114-32
4CSKA Moscow301217-61

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg32106247
2KAA Gent311145-14
3Oleksandria302135-22
4Saint-Étienne302145-12

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma32106157
2RZ Pellets WAC31205145
3Istanbul Basaksehir302115-42
4B Mgladbach301216-51

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovan Bratislava32107437
2Sporting Braga31203215
3Wolves310212-13
4Besiktas301225-31

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partizan Belgrade31204315
2Man Utd31201015
3AZ Alkmaar30302203
4FC Astana301213-21
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories