Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by David von Ballmoos.
Young Boys v Feyenoord
-
Line-ups
Young Boys
- 26von Ballmoos
- 23Janko
- 3Sörensen
- 5Zesiger
- 29Lotomba
- 16Fassnacht
- 20Aebischer
- 28Lustenberger
- 13Moumi Ngamaleu
- 18Nsame
- 17Assalé
Substitutes
- 1Wölfli
- 6Petignat
- 7Spielmann
- 11Gaudino
- 14Bürgy
- 19Mambimbi
- 21García
Feyenoord
- 1VermeerBooked at 27mins
- 38Geertruida
- 32IéBooked at 14mins
- 4Senesi
- 15Malacia
- 28Toornstra
- 19Fer
- 23Kökcü
- 10Berghuis
- 17Sinisterra
- 11Larsson
Substitutes
- 5Haps
- 7Narsingh
- 20Tapia
- 22Bijlow
- 25Azarkan
- 33Botteghin
- 35Burger
- Referee:
- Jakob Kehlet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt saved. Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Fer.
Attempt missed. Edgar Ié (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leroy Fer.
Orkun Kökcü (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michel Aebischer (Young Boys).
Foul by Marcos Senesi (Feyenoord).
Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Young Boys 2, Feyenoord 0. Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Booking
Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Young Boys. Roger Assalé draws a foul in the penalty area.
Offside, Feyenoord. Orkun Kökcü tries a through ball, but Luis Sinisterra is caught offside.
Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys).
Offside, Young Boys. Michel Aebischer tries a through ball, but Christian Fassnacht is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michel Aebischer with a cross.
Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Tyrell Malacia.
Goal!
Goal! Young Boys 1, Feyenoord 0. Roger Assalé (Young Boys) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Edgar Ié (Feyenoord) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Penalty conceded by Edgar Ié (Feyenoord) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Saidy Janko.
Attempt missed. Michel Aebischer (Young Boys) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Fabian Lustenberger (Young Boys) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Orkun Kökcü (Feyenoord).
Attempt missed. Cédric Zesiger (Young Boys) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Steven Berghuis.
Corner, Young Boys. Conceded by Kenneth Vermeer.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.