Mikael Lustig (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
KAA Gent v VfL Wolfsburg
Line-ups
KAA Gent
- 1Kaminski
- 23Lustig
- 32Plastun
- 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
- 21Asare
- 24Kums
- 6OwusuBooked at 17mins
- 8Odjidja-OfoeBooked at 28mins
- 16David
- 7Yaremchuk
- 29Depoitre
Substitutes
- 9Bezus
- 11Diarra Dompé
- 13Kvilitaia
- 15Mohammadi
- 19Dejaegere
- 26Coosemans
- 28Bronn
Wolfsburg
- 12Pervan
- 31Knoche
- 5Bruma
- 32Tisserand
- 2de Asevedo FurtadoBooked at 33mins
- 23Guilavogui
- 27Arnold
- 8Steffen
- 40Santos Sa
- 9WeghorstBooked at 19mins
- 7Brekalo
Substitutes
- 10Malli
- 13Gerhardt
- 15Roussillon
- 19Mbabu
- 22Nmecha
- 25Brooks
- 36Menzel
- Referee:
- Sergei Ivanov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Josip Brekalo (VfL Wolfsburg).
Attempt missed. Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (KAA Gent) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
William (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Roman Yaremchuk (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).
Booking
Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (KAA Gent) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Roman Yaremchuk (KAA Gent) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Sven Kums with a through ball.
Foul by Igor Plastun (KAA Gent).
Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! KAA Gent 0, VfL Wolfsburg 2. Joao Victor (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold following a fast break.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Igor Plastun.
Foul by Sven Kums (KAA Gent).
Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jonathan David (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg).
Booking
Elisha Owusu (KAA Gent) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Elisha Owusu (KAA Gent).
Joao Victor (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Mikael Lustig.
Foul by Igor Plastun (KAA Gent).
Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Renato Steffen with a headed pass.
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Wout Weghorst tries a through ball, but Marcel Tisserand is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! KAA Gent 0, VfL Wolfsburg 1. Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcel Tisserand.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Nana Asare.
Foul by Laurent Depoitre (KAA Gent).
Jeffrey Bruma (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Robin Knoche tries a through ball, but Wout Weghorst is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.