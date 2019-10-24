Europa League - Group I
KAA Gent0Wolfsburg2

KAA Gent v VfL Wolfsburg

Line-ups

KAA Gent

  • 1Kaminski
  • 23Lustig
  • 32Plastun
  • 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
  • 21Asare
  • 24Kums
  • 6OwusuBooked at 17mins
  • 8Odjidja-OfoeBooked at 28mins
  • 16David
  • 7Yaremchuk
  • 29Depoitre

Substitutes

  • 9Bezus
  • 11Diarra Dompé
  • 13Kvilitaia
  • 15Mohammadi
  • 19Dejaegere
  • 26Coosemans
  • 28Bronn

Wolfsburg

  • 12Pervan
  • 31Knoche
  • 5Bruma
  • 32Tisserand
  • 2de Asevedo FurtadoBooked at 33mins
  • 23Guilavogui
  • 27Arnold
  • 8Steffen
  • 40Santos Sa
  • 9WeghorstBooked at 19mins
  • 7Brekalo

Substitutes

  • 10Malli
  • 13Gerhardt
  • 15Roussillon
  • 19Mbabu
  • 22Nmecha
  • 25Brooks
  • 36Menzel
Referee:
Sergei Ivanov

Match Stats

Home TeamKAA GentAway TeamWolfsburg
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Mikael Lustig (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josip Brekalo (VfL Wolfsburg).

Attempt missed. Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (KAA Gent) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

William (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Roman Yaremchuk (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).

Booking

Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (KAA Gent) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt blocked. Roman Yaremchuk (KAA Gent) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Sven Kums with a through ball.

Foul by Igor Plastun (KAA Gent).

Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! KAA Gent 0, VfL Wolfsburg 2. Joao Victor (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maximilian Arnold following a fast break.

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui.

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Igor Plastun.

Foul by Sven Kums (KAA Gent).

Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jonathan David (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg).

Booking

Elisha Owusu (KAA Gent) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Elisha Owusu (KAA Gent).

Joao Victor (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Mikael Lustig.

Foul by Igor Plastun (KAA Gent).

Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Renato Steffen with a headed pass.

Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Wout Weghorst tries a through ball, but Marcel Tisserand is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! KAA Gent 0, VfL Wolfsburg 1. Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcel Tisserand.

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Nana Asare.

Foul by Laurent Depoitre (KAA Gent).

Jeffrey Bruma (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Robin Knoche tries a through ball, but Wout Weghorst is caught offside.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories