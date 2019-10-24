Attempt missed. Jean Eudes Aholou (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arnaud Nordin.
Saint-Étienne v Oleksandria
Line-ups
Saint-Étienne
- 16Ruffier
- 26Debuchy
- 4Saliba
- 5Kolodziejczak
- 11Antunes da Silva
- 28Youssouf
- 6M'Vila
- 17Aholou
- 18Nordin
- 27Beric
- 21Hamouma
Substitutes
- 7Boudebouz
- 10Khazri
- 20Bouanga
- 24Perrin
- 30Moulin
- 31Abi
- 32Fofana
Oleksandria
- 79Pankiv
- 20Pashayev
- 90Dubra
- 13Bukhal
- 11Miroshnichenko
- 27Grechyshkin
- 17Luchkevich
- 44Banada
- 6Kovalets
- 10Tretiakov
- 18Sitalo
Substitutes
- 4Baboglo
- 8Dovgiy
- 9Bezborodko
- 15Zaporozhan
- 23Shastal
- 31Bilyk
- 57Silva Teixeira
- Referee:
- Espen Eskås
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Yann M'Vila (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artem Sitalo (Oleksandria).
Foul by Romain Hamouma (St Etienne).
Denis Miroshnichenko (Oleksandria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Robert Beric (St Etienne) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mathieu Debuchy.
Zaydou Youssouf (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maksym Tretiakov (Oleksandria).
Attempt missed. Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Romain Hamouma with a cross following a corner.
Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Denis Miroshnichenko.
Zaydou Youssouf (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Evgen Banada (Oleksandria).
Jean Eudes Aholou (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Evgen Banada (Oleksandria).
Foul by Robert Beric (St Etienne).
Dmytro Grechyshkin (Oleksandria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kaspars Dubra (Oleksandria).
Goal!
Own Goal by Gabriel Silva, St Etienne. St Etienne 1, Oleksandria 1.
Foul by Jean Eudes Aholou (St Etienne).
Evgen Banada (Oleksandria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! St Etienne 1, Oleksandria 0. Gabriel Silva (St Etienne) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Romain Hamouma.
Attempt missed. Artem Sitalo (Oleksandria) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dmytro Grechyshkin with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Robert Beric (St Etienne).
Denis Miroshnichenko (Oleksandria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Zaydou Youssouf (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyrylo Kovalets (Oleksandria).
Jean Eudes Aholou (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyrylo Kovalets (Oleksandria).
Foul by Valerii Luchkevich (Oleksandria).
Jean Eudes Aholou (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.