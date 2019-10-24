Europa League - Group I
Saint-Étienne1Oleksandria1

Saint-Étienne v Oleksandria

Line-ups

Saint-Étienne

  • 16Ruffier
  • 26Debuchy
  • 4Saliba
  • 5Kolodziejczak
  • 11Antunes da Silva
  • 28Youssouf
  • 6M'Vila
  • 17Aholou
  • 18Nordin
  • 27Beric
  • 21Hamouma

Substitutes

  • 7Boudebouz
  • 10Khazri
  • 20Bouanga
  • 24Perrin
  • 30Moulin
  • 31Abi
  • 32Fofana

Oleksandria

  • 79Pankiv
  • 20Pashayev
  • 90Dubra
  • 13Bukhal
  • 11Miroshnichenko
  • 27Grechyshkin
  • 17Luchkevich
  • 44Banada
  • 6Kovalets
  • 10Tretiakov
  • 18Sitalo

Substitutes

  • 4Baboglo
  • 8Dovgiy
  • 9Bezborodko
  • 15Zaporozhan
  • 23Shastal
  • 31Bilyk
  • 57Silva Teixeira
Referee:
Espen Eskås

Match Stats

Home TeamSaint-ÉtienneAway TeamOleksandria
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away8

Live Text

Attempt missed. Jean Eudes Aholou (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arnaud Nordin.

Yann M'Vila (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artem Sitalo (Oleksandria).

Foul by Romain Hamouma (St Etienne).

Denis Miroshnichenko (Oleksandria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Robert Beric (St Etienne) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mathieu Debuchy.

Zaydou Youssouf (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maksym Tretiakov (Oleksandria).

Attempt missed. Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Romain Hamouma with a cross following a corner.

Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Denis Miroshnichenko.

Zaydou Youssouf (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Evgen Banada (Oleksandria).

Jean Eudes Aholou (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Evgen Banada (Oleksandria).

Foul by Robert Beric (St Etienne).

Dmytro Grechyshkin (Oleksandria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kaspars Dubra (Oleksandria).

Goal!

Own Goal by Gabriel Silva, St Etienne. St Etienne 1, Oleksandria 1.

Foul by Jean Eudes Aholou (St Etienne).

Evgen Banada (Oleksandria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! St Etienne 1, Oleksandria 0. Gabriel Silva (St Etienne) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Romain Hamouma.

Attempt missed. Artem Sitalo (Oleksandria) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dmytro Grechyshkin with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Robert Beric (St Etienne).

Denis Miroshnichenko (Oleksandria) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Zaydou Youssouf (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyrylo Kovalets (Oleksandria).

Jean Eudes Aholou (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyrylo Kovalets (Oleksandria).

Foul by Valerii Luchkevich (Oleksandria).

Jean Eudes Aholou (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla22004046
2FK Qarabag31115504
3F91 Dudelange210157-23
4Apoel Nicosia301246-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen21102114
2Dynamo Kiev21101014
3Malmö FF201112-11
4Lugano201101-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Getafe22003126
2FC Basel21107254
3Trabzonspor201123-11
4FK Krasnodar200217-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven22007346
2Sporting21014403
3LASK21012203
4Rosenborg200215-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21103124
2CFR Cluj210123-13
3Lazio21013303
4Rennes201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal22007076
2Standard Liege210124-23
3Frankfurt210113-23
4Vitória Guimarães200203-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys32015326
2Rangers31112204
3FC Porto311123-14
4Feyenoord310223-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol32104137
2Ludogorets32018266
3Ferencvárosi TC302114-32
4CSKA Moscow301217-61

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg32106247
2KAA Gent311145-14
3Oleksandria302135-22
4Saint-Étienne302145-12

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma32106157
2RZ Pellets WAC31205145
3Istanbul Basaksehir302115-42
4B Mgladbach301216-51

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovan Bratislava32107437
2Sporting Braga31203215
3Wolves310212-13
4Besiktas301225-31

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partizan Belgrade31204315
2Man Utd31201015
3AZ Alkmaar30302203
4FC Astana301213-21
