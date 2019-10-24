Europa League - Group L
AZ Alkmaar6FC Astana0

AZ Alkmaar v FC Astana

Line-ups

AZ Alkmaar

  • 1Bizot
  • 2Svensson
  • 4VlaarSubstituted forHatzidiakosat 69'minutes
  • 30WuytensSubstituted forClasieat 80'minutes
  • 15Wijndal
  • 6Midtsjø
  • 10de WitSubstituted forSugawaraat 71'minutes
  • 8Koopmeiners
  • 7Stengs
  • 9Boadu
  • 11Idrissi

Substitutes

  • 3Hatzidiakos
  • 5Ouwejan
  • 14Druijf
  • 17Aboukhlal
  • 20Clasie
  • 22de Boer
  • 26Sugawara

FC Astana

  • 1EricSubstituted forMokinat 26'minutes
  • 15BeysebekovSubstituted forRukavinaat 43'minutes
  • 24Simunovic
  • 27LogvinenkoSubstituted forPostnikovat 69'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 77ShomkoBooked at 38mins
  • 73Zhalmukan
  • 18MaevskiBooked at 41mins
  • 28PertsukhBooked at 87mins
  • 9Rotariu
  • 32Janga
  • 7Muzhikov

Substitutes

  • 2Rukavina
  • 35Mokin
  • 42Skvortsov
  • 44Postnikov
  • 45Murtazayev
  • 80Prokopenko
  • 91Khizhnichenko
Referee:
Enea Jorgji

Match Stats

Home TeamAZ AlkmaarAway TeamFC Astana
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home37
Away5
Shots on Target
Home13
Away1
Corners
Home11
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, AZ 6, FC Astana 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, AZ 6, FC Astana 0.

Goal!

Goal! AZ 6, FC Astana 0. Oussama Idrissi (AZ) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Calvin Stengs.

Foul by Fredrik Midtsjø (AZ).

Dorin Rotariu (FC Astana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Myron Boadu (AZ) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fredrik Midtsjø with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Owen Wijndal (AZ) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Booking

Yuriy Pertsukh (FC Astana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jonas Svensson (AZ) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Yuriy Pertsukh (FC Astana).

Attempt saved. Dorin Rotariu (FC Astana) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ivan Maevski.

Goal!

Goal! AZ 5, FC Astana 0. Yukinari Sugawara (AZ) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonas Svensson.

Attempt saved. Oussama Idrissi (AZ) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Calvin Stengs.

Goal!

Goal! AZ 4, FC Astana 0. Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Evgeny Postnikov (FC Astana) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Penalty conceded by Evgeny Postnikov (FC Astana) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Yukinari Sugawara (AZ) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fredrik Midtsjø.

Substitution

Substitution, AZ. Jordy Clasie replaces Stijn Wuytens.

Attempt missed. Calvin Stengs (AZ) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Teun Koopmeiners.

Corner, AZ. Conceded by Antonio Rukavina.

Hand ball by Teun Koopmeiners (AZ).

Attempt saved. Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oussama Idrissi.

Goal!

Goal! AZ 3, FC Astana 0. Calvin Stengs (AZ) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Oussama Idrissi (AZ) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Myron Boadu.

Fredrik Midtsjø (AZ) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dorin Rotariu (FC Astana).

Attempt missed. Oussama Idrissi (AZ) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Owen Wijndal.

Attempt blocked. Fredrik Midtsjø (AZ) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, AZ. Conceded by Rangelo Janga.

Attempt blocked. Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, AZ. Yukinari Sugawara replaces Dani de Wit.

Myron Boadu (AZ) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Evgeny Postnikov (FC Astana).

Substitution

Substitution, AZ. Pantelis Hatzidiakos replaces Ron Vlaar.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Astana. Evgeny Postnikov replaces Yuri Logvinenko.

Foul by Oussama Idrissi (AZ).

Ivan Maevski (FC Astana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Calvin Stengs (AZ) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Teun Koopmeiners.

Hand ball by Dani de Wit (AZ).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla33007079
2FK Qarabag31116604
3F91 Dudelange3102510-53
4Apoel Nicosia301257-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen31203215
2Dynamo Kiev31202115
3Malmö FF31113304
4Lugano301213-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel32108267
2Getafe32013216
3FK Krasnodar310237-43
4Trabzonspor301225-31

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven32107347
2Sporting32015416
3LASK31112204
4Rosenborg300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic32105237
2CFR Cluj32013306
3Lazio310245-13
4Rennes301224-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal330010289
2Frankfurt320134-16
3Standard Liege310236-33
4Vitória Guimarães300326-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys32015326
2Rangers31113304
3FC Porto311134-14
4Feyenoord310223-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol32104137
2Ludogorets32018266
3Ferencvárosi TC311124-24
4CSKA Moscow300318-70

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg31206425
2KAA Gent31206515
3Oleksandria302135-22
4Saint-Étienne302145-12

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma31206245
2Istanbul Basaksehir311125-34
3RZ Pellets WAC31115234
4B Mgladbach302126-42

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga32105327
2Wolves32013216
3Slovan Bratislava31117614
4Besiktas300337-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd32102027
2AZ Alkmaar31208265
3Partizan Belgrade31114404
4FC Astana300319-80
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories