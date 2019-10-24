Match ends, AZ 6, FC Astana 0.
AZ Alkmaar v FC Astana
Line-ups
AZ Alkmaar
- 1Bizot
- 2Svensson
- 4VlaarSubstituted forHatzidiakosat 69'minutes
- 30WuytensSubstituted forClasieat 80'minutes
- 15Wijndal
- 6Midtsjø
- 10de WitSubstituted forSugawaraat 71'minutes
- 8Koopmeiners
- 7Stengs
- 9Boadu
- 11Idrissi
Substitutes
- 3Hatzidiakos
- 5Ouwejan
- 14Druijf
- 17Aboukhlal
- 20Clasie
- 22de Boer
- 26Sugawara
FC Astana
- 1EricSubstituted forMokinat 26'minutes
- 15BeysebekovSubstituted forRukavinaat 43'minutes
- 24Simunovic
- 27LogvinenkoSubstituted forPostnikovat 69'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 77ShomkoBooked at 38mins
- 73Zhalmukan
- 18MaevskiBooked at 41mins
- 28PertsukhBooked at 87mins
- 9Rotariu
- 32Janga
- 7Muzhikov
Substitutes
- 2Rukavina
- 35Mokin
- 42Skvortsov
- 44Postnikov
- 45Murtazayev
- 80Prokopenko
- 91Khizhnichenko
- Referee:
- Enea Jorgji
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home37
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away1
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AZ 6, FC Astana 0.
Goal!
Goal! AZ 6, FC Astana 0. Oussama Idrissi (AZ) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Calvin Stengs.
Foul by Fredrik Midtsjø (AZ).
Dorin Rotariu (FC Astana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Myron Boadu (AZ) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fredrik Midtsjø with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Owen Wijndal (AZ) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Yuriy Pertsukh (FC Astana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jonas Svensson (AZ) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yuriy Pertsukh (FC Astana).
Attempt saved. Dorin Rotariu (FC Astana) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ivan Maevski.
Goal!
Goal! AZ 5, FC Astana 0. Yukinari Sugawara (AZ) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonas Svensson.
Attempt saved. Oussama Idrissi (AZ) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Calvin Stengs.
Goal!
Goal! AZ 4, FC Astana 0. Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Evgeny Postnikov (FC Astana) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Penalty conceded by Evgeny Postnikov (FC Astana) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Yukinari Sugawara (AZ) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fredrik Midtsjø.
Substitution
Substitution, AZ. Jordy Clasie replaces Stijn Wuytens.
Attempt missed. Calvin Stengs (AZ) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Teun Koopmeiners.
Corner, AZ. Conceded by Antonio Rukavina.
Hand ball by Teun Koopmeiners (AZ).
Attempt saved. Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oussama Idrissi.
Goal!
Goal! AZ 3, FC Astana 0. Calvin Stengs (AZ) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Oussama Idrissi (AZ) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Myron Boadu.
Fredrik Midtsjø (AZ) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dorin Rotariu (FC Astana).
Attempt missed. Oussama Idrissi (AZ) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Owen Wijndal.
Attempt blocked. Fredrik Midtsjø (AZ) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, AZ. Conceded by Rangelo Janga.
Attempt blocked. Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Teun Koopmeiners (AZ) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, AZ. Yukinari Sugawara replaces Dani de Wit.
Myron Boadu (AZ) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Evgeny Postnikov (FC Astana).
Substitution
Substitution, AZ. Pantelis Hatzidiakos replaces Ron Vlaar.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Astana. Evgeny Postnikov replaces Yuri Logvinenko.
Foul by Oussama Idrissi (AZ).
Ivan Maevski (FC Astana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Calvin Stengs (AZ) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Teun Koopmeiners.
Hand ball by Dani de Wit (AZ).