Match ends, Ludogorets Razgrad 0, Espanyol 1.
Ludogorets Razgrad v Espanyol
Line-ups
Ludogorets
- 23Iliev
- 4GusmaoBooked at 15mins
- 30MotiBooked at 25mins
- 90Forster
- 3Nedyalkov
- 12AndrianantenainaBooked at 59minsSubstituted forBitonat 67'minutes
- 25Badji
- 92LukokiSubstituted forSwierczokat 59'minutes
- 84Nascimento da Costa
- 88Cristaldo Farias
- 13Tchibota
Substitutes
- 5Terziev
- 8Biton
- 10Swierczok
- 17Barbosa Intima
- 18Dyakov
- 22Ikoko
- 69Damyanov
Espanyol
- 13López
- 6LópezBooked at 90mins
- 20Bernardo
- 17Vilá
- 18Corchia
- 23Granero
- 8IturraspeBooked at 87mins
- 16López RodríguezBooked at 88mins
- 14MelendoSubstituted forRocaat 69'minutes
- 31CampuzanoSubstituted forFerreyraat 78'minutes
- 7WuSubstituted forVargasat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Prieto
- 2Ávila
- 9Ferreyra
- 10Darder
- 21Roca
- 22Vargas
- 26Lozano
- Referee:
- Aliyar Aghayev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away25
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ludogorets Razgrad 0, Espanyol 1.
Foul by Anton Nedyalkov (Ludogorets Razgrad).
Sébastien Corchia (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Lluís López (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card.
Marcelinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ander Iturraspe (Espanyol).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Javi López (Espanyol) for a bad foul.
Stéphane Badji (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Javi López (Espanyol).
Booking
Ander Iturraspe (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marcelinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ander Iturraspe (Espanyol).
Booking
Javi López (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cicinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Javi López (Espanyol).
Offside, Espanyol. Sébastien Corchia tries a through ball, but Facundo Ferreyra is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Marc Roca (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sébastien Corchia.
Offside, Espanyol. Marc Roca tries a through ball, but Facundo Ferreyra is caught offside.
Corner, Ludogorets Razgrad. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.
Attempt missed. Mavis Tchibota (Ludogorets Razgrad) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rafael Forster.
Foul by Jakub Swierczok (Ludogorets Razgrad).
Ander Iturraspe (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Espanyol. Facundo Ferreyra replaces Víctor Campuzano.
Attempt missed. Matías Vargas (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Esteban Granero.
Foul by Stéphane Badji (Ludogorets Razgrad).
Víctor Campuzano (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Cicinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matías Vargas (Espanyol).
Attempt missed. Anton Nedyalkov (Ludogorets Razgrad) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mavis Tchibota.
Substitution
Substitution, Espanyol. Marc Roca replaces Óscar Melendo.
Substitution
Substitution, Ludogorets Razgrad. Dan Biton replaces Anicet Andrianantenaina.
Attempt missed. Mavis Tchibota (Ludogorets Razgrad) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelinho.
Wanderson (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dídac Vilá (Espanyol).
Mavis Tchibota (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sébastien Corchia (Espanyol).
Rafael Forster (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Víctor Campuzano (Espanyol).
Offside, Ludogorets Razgrad. Jakub Swierczok tries a through ball, but Mavis Tchibota is caught offside.