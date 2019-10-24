Europa League - Group H
Ludogorets0Espanyol1

Ludogorets Razgrad v Espanyol

Line-ups

Ludogorets

  • 23Iliev
  • 4GusmaoBooked at 15mins
  • 30MotiBooked at 25mins
  • 90Forster
  • 3Nedyalkov
  • 12AndrianantenainaBooked at 59minsSubstituted forBitonat 67'minutes
  • 25Badji
  • 92LukokiSubstituted forSwierczokat 59'minutes
  • 84Nascimento da Costa
  • 88Cristaldo Farias
  • 13Tchibota

Substitutes

  • 5Terziev
  • 8Biton
  • 10Swierczok
  • 17Barbosa Intima
  • 18Dyakov
  • 22Ikoko
  • 69Damyanov

Espanyol

  • 13López
  • 6LópezBooked at 90mins
  • 20Bernardo
  • 17Vilá
  • 18Corchia
  • 23Granero
  • 8IturraspeBooked at 87mins
  • 16López RodríguezBooked at 88mins
  • 14MelendoSubstituted forRocaat 69'minutes
  • 31CampuzanoSubstituted forFerreyraat 78'minutes
  • 7WuSubstituted forVargasat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Prieto
  • 2Ávila
  • 9Ferreyra
  • 10Darder
  • 21Roca
  • 22Vargas
  • 26Lozano
Referee:
Aliyar Aghayev

Match Stats

Home TeamLudogoretsAway TeamEspanyol
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away25

Live Text

Match ends, Ludogorets Razgrad 0, Espanyol 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ludogorets Razgrad 0, Espanyol 1.

Foul by Anton Nedyalkov (Ludogorets Razgrad).

Sébastien Corchia (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Lluís López (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card.

Marcelinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ander Iturraspe (Espanyol).

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Javi López (Espanyol) for a bad foul.

Stéphane Badji (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Javi López (Espanyol).

Booking

Ander Iturraspe (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marcelinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ander Iturraspe (Espanyol).

Booking

Javi López (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Cicinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Javi López (Espanyol).

Offside, Espanyol. Sébastien Corchia tries a through ball, but Facundo Ferreyra is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Marc Roca (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sébastien Corchia.

Offside, Espanyol. Marc Roca tries a through ball, but Facundo Ferreyra is caught offside.

Corner, Ludogorets Razgrad. Conceded by Bernardo Espinosa.

Attempt missed. Mavis Tchibota (Ludogorets Razgrad) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rafael Forster.

Foul by Jakub Swierczok (Ludogorets Razgrad).

Ander Iturraspe (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Espanyol. Facundo Ferreyra replaces Víctor Campuzano.

Attempt missed. Matías Vargas (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Esteban Granero.

Foul by Stéphane Badji (Ludogorets Razgrad).

Víctor Campuzano (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Cicinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matías Vargas (Espanyol).

Attempt missed. Anton Nedyalkov (Ludogorets Razgrad) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mavis Tchibota.

Substitution

Substitution, Espanyol. Marc Roca replaces Óscar Melendo.

Substitution

Substitution, Ludogorets Razgrad. Dan Biton replaces Anicet Andrianantenaina.

Attempt missed. Mavis Tchibota (Ludogorets Razgrad) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelinho.

Wanderson (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dídac Vilá (Espanyol).

Mavis Tchibota (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sébastien Corchia (Espanyol).

Rafael Forster (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Víctor Campuzano (Espanyol).

Offside, Ludogorets Razgrad. Jakub Swierczok tries a through ball, but Mavis Tchibota is caught offside.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla33007079
2FK Qarabag31116604
3F91 Dudelange3102510-53
4Apoel Nicosia301257-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen31203215
2Dynamo Kiev31202115
3Malmö FF31113304
4Lugano301213-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel32108267
2Getafe32013216
3FK Krasnodar310237-43
4Trabzonspor301225-31

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven32107347
2Sporting32015416
3LASK31112204
4Rosenborg300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic32105237
2CFR Cluj32013306
3Lazio310245-13
4Rennes301224-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal330010289
2Frankfurt320134-16
3Standard Liege310236-33
4Vitória Guimarães300326-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys32015326
2Rangers31113304
3FC Porto311134-14
4Feyenoord310223-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol32104137
2Ludogorets32018266
3Ferencvárosi TC311124-24
4CSKA Moscow300318-70

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg31206425
2KAA Gent31206515
3Oleksandria302135-22
4Saint-Étienne302145-12

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma31206245
2Istanbul Basaksehir311125-34
3RZ Pellets WAC31115234
4B Mgladbach302126-42

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga32105327
2Wolves32013216
3Slovan Bratislava31117614
4Besiktas300337-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd32102027
2AZ Alkmaar31208265
3Partizan Belgrade31114404
4FC Astana300319-80
Top Stories