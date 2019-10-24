Europa League - Group C
Getafe0FC Basel1

Getafe v FC Basel

Line-ups

Getafe

  • 1Chichizola
  • 12Nyom
  • 2Dakonam
  • 4GonzálezSubstituted forCabreraat 14'minutes
  • 14García
  • 8PortilloBooked at 54minsSubstituted forRemeseiro Salgueiroat 57'minutes
  • 20Maksimovic
  • 21Fajr
  • 25KenedyBooked at 45mins
  • 19MolinaSubstituted forCucurellaat 71'minutes
  • 9RodríguezBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 6Cabrera
  • 7Mata
  • 13Soria
  • 15Cucurella
  • 18Arambarri
  • 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
  • 26Duro

FC Basel

  • 13NikolicBooked at 60mins
  • 5Widmer
  • 4CömertBooked at 29mins
  • 6AldereteBooked at 56mins
  • 28Petretta
  • 34XhakaBooked at 39mins
  • 7ZuffiBooked at 51mins
  • 14StockerBooked at 34minsSubstituted forPululuat 90+3'minutes
  • 20FreiBooked at 64mins
  • 33BuaBooked at 73mins
  • 99AdemiSubstituted forMendonça Cabralat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Campo
  • 15Riveros
  • 19Pululu
  • 30Zhegrova
  • 36Bergström
  • 44Pukaj
  • 98Mendonça Cabral
Referee:
Jerome Brisard

Match Stats

Home TeamGetafeAway TeamFC Basel
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home14
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Getafe 0, Basel 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Getafe 0, Basel 1.

Attempt blocked. Marc Cucurella (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Basel. Afimico Pululu replaces Valentin Stocker.

Attempt blocked. Leandro Cabrera (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason with a cross.

Booking

Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe).

Fabian Frei (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Getafe. Leandro Cabrera tries a through ball, but Ángel Rodríguez is caught offside.

Foul by Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe).

Eray Cömert (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Cucurella (Getafe).

Valentin Stocker (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Leandro Cabrera (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Maksimovic.

Leandro Chichizola (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Valentin Stocker (Basel).

Attempt missed. Jason (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Djené Dakonam.

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Silvan Widmer.

Foul by Leandro Cabrera (Getafe).

Valentin Stocker (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Raoul Petretta.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Kevin Bua (Basel) for a bad foul.

Allan-Roméo Nyom (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Bua (Basel).

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Marc Cucurella replaces Jorge Molina.

Foul by Kenedy (Getafe).

Silvan Widmer (Basel) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Allan-Roméo Nyom (Getafe).

Arthur Cabral (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Basel. Arthur Cabral replaces Kemal Ademi.

Raúl García (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kemal Ademi (Basel).

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Djordje Nikolic.

Attempt saved. Leandro Cabrera (Getafe) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Fabian Frei (Basel) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jason (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Fabian Frei (Basel).

Offside, Getafe. Djené Dakonam tries a through ball, but Ángel Rodríguez is caught offside.

Foul by Faycal Fajr (Getafe).

Luca Zuffi (Basel) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla33007079
2FK Qarabag31116604
3F91 Dudelange3102510-53
4Apoel Nicosia301257-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen31203215
2Dynamo Kiev31202115
3Malmö FF31113304
4Lugano301213-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel32108267
2Getafe32013216
3FK Krasnodar310237-43
4Trabzonspor301225-31

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven32107347
2Sporting32015416
3LASK31112204
4Rosenborg300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic32105237
2CFR Cluj32013306
3Lazio310245-13
4Rennes301224-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal330010289
2Frankfurt320134-16
3Standard Liege310236-33
4Vitória Guimarães300326-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys32015326
2Rangers31113304
3FC Porto311134-14
4Feyenoord310223-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol32104137
2Ludogorets32018266
3Ferencvárosi TC311124-24
4CSKA Moscow300318-70

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg31206425
2KAA Gent31206515
3Oleksandria302135-22
4Saint-Étienne302145-12

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma31206245
2Istanbul Basaksehir311125-34
3RZ Pellets WAC31115234
4B Mgladbach302126-42

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga32105327
2Wolves32013216
3Slovan Bratislava31117614
4Besiktas300337-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd32102027
2AZ Alkmaar31208265
3Partizan Belgrade31114404
4FC Astana300319-80
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories