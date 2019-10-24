Match ends, Getafe 0, Basel 1.
Getafe v FC Basel
Line-ups
Getafe
- 1Chichizola
- 12Nyom
- 2Dakonam
- 4GonzálezSubstituted forCabreraat 14'minutes
- 14García
- 8PortilloBooked at 54minsSubstituted forRemeseiro Salgueiroat 57'minutes
- 20Maksimovic
- 21Fajr
- 25KenedyBooked at 45mins
- 19MolinaSubstituted forCucurellaat 71'minutes
- 9RodríguezBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 6Cabrera
- 7Mata
- 13Soria
- 15Cucurella
- 18Arambarri
- 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
- 26Duro
FC Basel
- 13NikolicBooked at 60mins
- 5Widmer
- 4CömertBooked at 29mins
- 6AldereteBooked at 56mins
- 28Petretta
- 34XhakaBooked at 39mins
- 7ZuffiBooked at 51mins
- 14StockerBooked at 34minsSubstituted forPululuat 90+3'minutes
- 20FreiBooked at 64mins
- 33BuaBooked at 73mins
- 99AdemiSubstituted forMendonça Cabralat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Campo
- 15Riveros
- 19Pululu
- 30Zhegrova
- 36Bergström
- 44Pukaj
- 98Mendonça Cabral
- Referee:
- Jerome Brisard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Getafe 0, Basel 1.
Attempt blocked. Marc Cucurella (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Basel. Afimico Pululu replaces Valentin Stocker.
Attempt blocked. Leandro Cabrera (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason with a cross.
Booking
Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe).
Fabian Frei (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Getafe. Leandro Cabrera tries a through ball, but Ángel Rodríguez is caught offside.
Foul by Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe).
Eray Cömert (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Cucurella (Getafe).
Valentin Stocker (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Leandro Cabrera (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Maksimovic.
Leandro Chichizola (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valentin Stocker (Basel).
Attempt missed. Jason (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Djené Dakonam.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Silvan Widmer.
Foul by Leandro Cabrera (Getafe).
Valentin Stocker (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Raoul Petretta.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Kevin Bua (Basel) for a bad foul.
Allan-Roméo Nyom (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Bua (Basel).
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Marc Cucurella replaces Jorge Molina.
Foul by Kenedy (Getafe).
Silvan Widmer (Basel) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Allan-Roméo Nyom (Getafe).
Arthur Cabral (Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Basel. Arthur Cabral replaces Kemal Ademi.
Raúl García (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kemal Ademi (Basel).
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Djordje Nikolic.
Attempt saved. Leandro Cabrera (Getafe) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Fabian Frei (Basel) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jason (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fabian Frei (Basel).
Offside, Getafe. Djené Dakonam tries a through ball, but Ángel Rodríguez is caught offside.
Foul by Faycal Fajr (Getafe).
Luca Zuffi (Basel) wins a free kick in the attacking half.