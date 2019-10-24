Match ends, Trabzonspor 0, FK Krasnodar 2.
Trabzonspor v FK Krasnodar
Line-ups
Trabzonspor
- 1Çakir
- 47da Silva PereiraBooked at 49mins
- 14Mendes FernandesBooked at 77mins
- 22CampiSubstituted forCanbazat 83'minutes
- 77Novák
- 8SosaBooked at 54mins
- 20Sari
- 2ÇörekçiSubstituted forErdoganat 68'minutes
- 61ParmakSubstituted forAvdijajat 72'minutes
- 9Nwakaeme
- 11Sørloth
Substitutes
- 4Türkmen
- 5Hosseini
- 7Avdijaj
- 16Kardesler
- 21Erdogan
- 26Üzüm
- 38Canbaz
FK Krasnodar
- 39Safonov
- 98Petrov
- 4Martynovich
- 5SpajicBooked at 31mins
- 6RamírezBooked at 63mins
- 52Vilhena
- 77KambolovSubstituted forFjólusonat 76'minutes
- 14OlssonBooked at 29mins
- 93Suleymanov
- 33BergSubstituted forda Silva Ferreiraat 71'minutes
- 89StotskiySubstituted forManuel Fernandesat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kritsyuk
- 3Fjóluson
- 9da Silva Ferreira
- 21Namli
- 47Utkin
- 99Manuel Fernandes
- Referee:
- Harald Lechner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Trabzonspor 0, FK Krasnodar 2.
Goal!
Goal! Trabzonspor 0, FK Krasnodar 2. Tonny Vilhena (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ari with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Yusuf Sari (Trabzonspor) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Pereira.
Corner, Trabzonspor. Conceded by Jón Fjóluson.
Corner, Trabzonspor. Conceded by Cristian Ramírez.
Offside, FK Krasnodar. Kristoffer Olsson tries a through ball, but Ari is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Ahmet Canbaz (Trabzonspor) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yusuf Sari.
Attempt missed. Anthony Nwakaeme (Trabzonspor) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Donis Avdijaj.
Foul by Cristian Ramírez (FK Krasnodar).
Yusuf Sari (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Trabzonspor. Ahmet Canbaz replaces Gastón Campi.
Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (FK Krasnodar).
Yusuf Sari (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Nwakaeme (Trabzonspor) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth.
Attempt blocked. Donis Avdijaj (Trabzonspor) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yusuf Sari.
Hand ball by Shapi Suleymanov (FK Krasnodar).
Booking
Ivanildo Fernandes (Trabzonspor) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ari (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ivanildo Fernandes (Trabzonspor).
Foul by Manuel Fernandes (FK Krasnodar).
Dogan Erdogan (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, FK Krasnodar. Jón Fjóluson replaces Ruslan Kambolov.
Foul by Manuel Fernandes (FK Krasnodar).
João Pereira (Trabzonspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Aleksandr Martynovich (FK Krasnodar) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Manuel Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by José Sosa.
Corner, Trabzonspor. Conceded by Aleksandr Martynovich.
Attempt blocked. Donis Avdijaj (Trabzonspor) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dogan Erdogan.
Substitution
Substitution, Trabzonspor. Donis Avdijaj replaces Abdulkadir Parmak.
Offside, Trabzonspor. João Pereira tries a through ball, but Anthony Nwakaeme is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FK Krasnodar. Ari replaces Marcus Berg because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Ruslan Kambolov (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Shapi Suleymanov (FK Krasnodar) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruslan Kambolov.
Matvey Safonov (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Abdulkadir Parmak (Trabzonspor).
Corner, Trabzonspor. Conceded by Marcus Berg.
Corner, Trabzonspor. Conceded by Sergey Petrov.
Substitution
Substitution, Trabzonspor. Dogan Erdogan replaces Kamil Ahmet Çörekçi.
Foul by Ruslan Kambolov (FK Krasnodar).