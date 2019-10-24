Europa League - Group E
Rennes0CFR Cluj1

Rennes v CFR Cluj

Line-ups

Rennes

  • 16MendyBooked at 5mins
  • 27Traoré
  • 21Gnagnon
  • 15Morel
  • 17MaouassaBooked at 51minsSubstituted forLea Silikiat 75'minutes
  • 14Bourigeaud
  • 18CamavingaBooked at 46mins
  • 7Dias BelloliBooked at 23minsSubstituted forSiebatcheuat 80'minutes
  • 22Del CastilloSubstituted forBonetat 8'minutes
  • 11NiangBooked at 9mins
  • 23Hunou

Substitutes

  • 3Da Silva
  • 4Nyamsi
  • 9Siebatcheu
  • 12Lea Siliki
  • 26Gelin
  • 30Bonet
  • 34Gboho

CFR Cluj

  • 87ArlauskisBooked at 90mins
  • 16SusicBooked at 82mins
  • 3Burca
  • 21Boli
  • 45Malino Paulino
  • 37BordeianuSubstituted forHobanat 66'minutes
  • 10Deac
  • 8DjokovicSubstituted forPaunat 70'minutes
  • 19Culio
  • 9Omrani
  • 90TraoréSubstituted forCestorat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fernández Collado
  • 2Pascanu
  • 7Paun
  • 23Golofca
  • 28Hoban
  • 92Cestor
  • 99Rondón
Referee:
Aleksey Eskov

Match Stats

Home TeamRennesAway TeamCFR Cluj
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home16
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away23

Live Text

Match ends, Rennes 0, CFR Cluj 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rennes 0, CFR Cluj 1.

Foul by Abdel Billel Omrani (CFR Cluj).

Hamari Traoré (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Juan Emmanuel Culio (CFR Cluj) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joris Gnagnon (Rennes).

Ciprian Deac (CFR Cluj) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by James Lea Siliki (Rennes).

Foul by M'Baye Niang (Rennes).

Alexandru Paun (CFR Cluj) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Giedrius Arlauskis (CFR Cluj) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Jordan Siebatcheu (Rennes) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Adrien Hunou with a headed pass.

Foul by Andrei Burca (CFR Cluj).

James Lea Siliki (Rennes) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. James Lea Siliki (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Foul by Juan Emmanuel Culio (CFR Cluj).

Jordan Siebatcheu (Rennes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, CFR Cluj. Mike Cestor tries a through ball, but Abdel Billel Omrani is caught offside.

Foul by Ciprian Deac (CFR Cluj).

James Lea Siliki (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Alexandru Paun (CFR Cluj) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Hamari Traoré (Rennes).

Foul by Abdel Billel Omrani (CFR Cluj).

Joris Gnagnon (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, CFR Cluj. Mike Cestor replaces Lacina Traoré.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Mateo Susic (CFR Cluj) for a bad foul.

Foul by Mateo Susic (CFR Cluj).

M'Baye Niang (Rennes) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lacina Traoré (CFR Cluj).

Hamari Traoré (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Rennes. Jordan Siebatcheu replaces Raphinha.

Foul by Lacina Traoré (CFR Cluj).

Joris Gnagnon (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lacina Traoré (CFR Cluj) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Lea Siliki (Rennes).

Foul by Ovidiu Hoban (CFR Cluj).

Adrien Hunou (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Andrei Burca (CFR Cluj) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Emmanuel Culio.

Corner, CFR Cluj. Conceded by Jérémy Morel.

Attempt blocked. Ciprian Deac (CFR Cluj) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Emmanuel Culio.

