Match ends, Rennes 0, CFR Cluj 1.
Rennes v CFR Cluj
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Rennes
- 16MendyBooked at 5mins
- 27Traoré
- 21Gnagnon
- 15Morel
- 17MaouassaBooked at 51minsSubstituted forLea Silikiat 75'minutes
- 14Bourigeaud
- 18CamavingaBooked at 46mins
- 7Dias BelloliBooked at 23minsSubstituted forSiebatcheuat 80'minutes
- 22Del CastilloSubstituted forBonetat 8'minutes
- 11NiangBooked at 9mins
- 23Hunou
Substitutes
- 3Da Silva
- 4Nyamsi
- 9Siebatcheu
- 12Lea Siliki
- 26Gelin
- 30Bonet
- 34Gboho
CFR Cluj
- 87ArlauskisBooked at 90mins
- 16SusicBooked at 82mins
- 3Burca
- 21Boli
- 45Malino Paulino
- 37BordeianuSubstituted forHobanat 66'minutes
- 10Deac
- 8DjokovicSubstituted forPaunat 70'minutes
- 19Culio
- 9Omrani
- 90TraoréSubstituted forCestorat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fernández Collado
- 2Pascanu
- 7Paun
- 23Golofca
- 28Hoban
- 92Cestor
- 99Rondón
- Referee:
- Aleksey Eskov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away23
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rennes 0, CFR Cluj 1.
Foul by Abdel Billel Omrani (CFR Cluj).
Hamari Traoré (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Juan Emmanuel Culio (CFR Cluj) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joris Gnagnon (Rennes).
Ciprian Deac (CFR Cluj) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Lea Siliki (Rennes).
Foul by M'Baye Niang (Rennes).
Alexandru Paun (CFR Cluj) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Giedrius Arlauskis (CFR Cluj) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Jordan Siebatcheu (Rennes) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Adrien Hunou with a headed pass.
Foul by Andrei Burca (CFR Cluj).
James Lea Siliki (Rennes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. James Lea Siliki (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Juan Emmanuel Culio (CFR Cluj).
Jordan Siebatcheu (Rennes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, CFR Cluj. Mike Cestor tries a through ball, but Abdel Billel Omrani is caught offside.
Foul by Ciprian Deac (CFR Cluj).
James Lea Siliki (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alexandru Paun (CFR Cluj) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Hamari Traoré (Rennes).
Foul by Abdel Billel Omrani (CFR Cluj).
Joris Gnagnon (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, CFR Cluj. Mike Cestor replaces Lacina Traoré.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Mateo Susic (CFR Cluj) for a bad foul.
Foul by Mateo Susic (CFR Cluj).
M'Baye Niang (Rennes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lacina Traoré (CFR Cluj).
Hamari Traoré (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rennes. Jordan Siebatcheu replaces Raphinha.
Foul by Lacina Traoré (CFR Cluj).
Joris Gnagnon (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lacina Traoré (CFR Cluj) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Lea Siliki (Rennes).
Foul by Ovidiu Hoban (CFR Cluj).
Adrien Hunou (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andrei Burca (CFR Cluj) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Emmanuel Culio.
Corner, CFR Cluj. Conceded by Jérémy Morel.
Attempt blocked. Ciprian Deac (CFR Cluj) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Emmanuel Culio.