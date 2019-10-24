Match ends, Dynamo Kyiv 1, FC København 1.
Dynamo Kiev v FC Copenhagen
Line-ups
Dynamo Kiev
- 1Bushchan
- 94KedzioraBooked at 55mins
- 4Popov
- 30Shabanov
- 16Mykolenko
- 15Tsygankov
- 5SydorchukBooked at 22mins
- 8Shepelev
- 14de PenaSubstituted forHarmashat 80'minutes
- 7VerbicBooked at 46mins
- 41BesedinBooked at 68mins
Substitutes
- 9Sol
- 10Shaparenko
- 11Tsitaishvili
- 19Harmash
- 20Karavaev
- 22Rodrigues
- 31Kucheruk
FC Copenhagen
- 21Johnsson
- 17BartolecBooked at 59mins
- 4Papagiannopoulos
- 25Nelsson
- 19Oviedo
- 6StageBooked at 51mins
- 10Gonçalves Rodrigues
- 33Falk JensenSubstituted forVarelaat 87'minutes
- 7FischerSubstituted forThomsenat 75'minutes
- 18SantosSubstituted forBendtnerat 89'minutes
- 9Sotiriou
Substitutes
- 2Varela
- 3Bengtsson
- 8Thomsen
- 11Daramy
- 13Grytebust
- 16Biel
- 32Bendtner
- Referee:
- Halil Umut Meler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dynamo Kyiv 1, FC København 1.
Attempt missed. Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kyiv) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora with a cross.
Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Guillermo Varela (FC København).
Substitution
Substitution, FC København. Nicklas Bendtner replaces Michael Santos.
Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Victor Nelsson (FC København).
Substitution
Substitution, FC København. Guillermo Varela replaces Rasmus Falk Jensen.
Hand ball by Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv).
Attempt missed. Karlo Bartolec (FC København) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rasmus Falk Jensen following a set piece situation.
Foul by Denys Popov (Dynamo Kyiv).
Michael Santos (FC København) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tomasz Kedziora (Dynamo Kyiv).
Bryan Oviedo (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Vitalii Mykolenko (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nicolaj Thomsen (FC København).
Substitution
Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Denys Harmash replaces Carlos de Pena.
Vitalii Mykolenko (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Santos (FC København).
Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jens Stage (FC København).
Hand ball by Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv).
Corner, FC København. Conceded by Denys Popov.
Foul by Denys Popov (Dynamo Kyiv).
Pieros Sotiriou (FC København) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC København. Nicolaj Thomsen replaces Viktor Fischer.
Offside, FC København. Michael Santos tries a through ball, but Viktor Fischer is caught offside.
Corner, FC København. Conceded by Tomasz Kedziora.
Attempt blocked. Michael Santos (FC København) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Volodymyr Shepelev.
Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sotiris Papagiannopoulos (FC København).
Attempt missed. Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora with a cross.
Hand ball by Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv).
Booking
Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv) is shown the yellow card.
Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Corner, FC København. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.
Foul by Vitalii Mykolenko (Dynamo Kyiv).
Viktor Fischer (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.