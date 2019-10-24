Europa League - Group B
Dynamo Kiev1FC Copenhagen1

Dynamo Kiev v FC Copenhagen

Line-ups

Dynamo Kiev

  • 1Bushchan
  • 94KedzioraBooked at 55mins
  • 4Popov
  • 30Shabanov
  • 16Mykolenko
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 5SydorchukBooked at 22mins
  • 8Shepelev
  • 14de PenaSubstituted forHarmashat 80'minutes
  • 7VerbicBooked at 46mins
  • 41BesedinBooked at 68mins

Substitutes

  • 9Sol
  • 10Shaparenko
  • 11Tsitaishvili
  • 19Harmash
  • 20Karavaev
  • 22Rodrigues
  • 31Kucheruk

FC Copenhagen

  • 21Johnsson
  • 17BartolecBooked at 59mins
  • 4Papagiannopoulos
  • 25Nelsson
  • 19Oviedo
  • 6StageBooked at 51mins
  • 10Gonçalves Rodrigues
  • 33Falk JensenSubstituted forVarelaat 87'minutes
  • 7FischerSubstituted forThomsenat 75'minutes
  • 18SantosSubstituted forBendtnerat 89'minutes
  • 9Sotiriou

Substitutes

  • 2Varela
  • 3Bengtsson
  • 8Thomsen
  • 11Daramy
  • 13Grytebust
  • 16Biel
  • 32Bendtner
Referee:
Halil Umut Meler

Match Stats

Home TeamDynamo KievAway TeamFC Copenhagen
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home17
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Dynamo Kyiv 1, FC København 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dynamo Kyiv 1, FC København 1.

Attempt missed. Denys Harmash (Dynamo Kyiv) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora with a cross.

Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Guillermo Varela (FC København).

Substitution

Substitution, FC København. Nicklas Bendtner replaces Michael Santos.

Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Victor Nelsson (FC København).

Substitution

Substitution, FC København. Guillermo Varela replaces Rasmus Falk Jensen.

Hand ball by Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv).

Attempt missed. Karlo Bartolec (FC København) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rasmus Falk Jensen following a set piece situation.

Foul by Denys Popov (Dynamo Kyiv).

Michael Santos (FC København) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tomasz Kedziora (Dynamo Kyiv).

Bryan Oviedo (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Vitalii Mykolenko (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nicolaj Thomsen (FC København).

Substitution

Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Denys Harmash replaces Carlos de Pena.

Vitalii Mykolenko (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Santos (FC København).

Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jens Stage (FC København).

Hand ball by Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv).

Corner, FC København. Conceded by Denys Popov.

Foul by Denys Popov (Dynamo Kyiv).

Pieros Sotiriou (FC København) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, FC København. Nicolaj Thomsen replaces Viktor Fischer.

Offside, FC København. Michael Santos tries a through ball, but Viktor Fischer is caught offside.

Corner, FC København. Conceded by Tomasz Kedziora.

Attempt blocked. Michael Santos (FC København) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Volodymyr Shepelev.

Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sotiris Papagiannopoulos (FC København).

Attempt missed. Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora with a cross.

Hand ball by Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv).

Booking

Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv) is shown the yellow card.

Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

Corner, FC København. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.

Foul by Vitalii Mykolenko (Dynamo Kyiv).

Viktor Fischer (FC København) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla33007079
2FK Qarabag31116604
3F91 Dudelange3102510-53
4Apoel Nicosia301257-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen31203215
2Dynamo Kiev31202115
3Malmö FF31113304
4Lugano301213-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel32108267
2Getafe32013216
3FK Krasnodar310237-43
4Trabzonspor301225-31

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven32107347
2Sporting32015416
3LASK31112204
4Rosenborg300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic32105237
2CFR Cluj32013306
3Lazio310245-13
4Rennes301224-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal330010289
2Frankfurt320134-16
3Standard Liege310236-33
4Vitória Guimarães300326-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys32015326
2Rangers31113304
3FC Porto311134-14
4Feyenoord310223-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol32104137
2Ludogorets32018266
3Ferencvárosi TC311124-24
4CSKA Moscow300318-70

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg31206425
2KAA Gent31206515
3Oleksandria302135-22
4Saint-Étienne302145-12

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma31206245
2Istanbul Basaksehir311125-34
3RZ Pellets WAC31115234
4B Mgladbach302126-42

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga32105327
2Wolves32013216
3Slovan Bratislava31117614
4Besiktas300337-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd32102027
2AZ Alkmaar31208265
3Partizan Belgrade31114404
4FC Astana300319-80
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories