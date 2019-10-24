Europa League - Group B
Malmö FF2Lugano1

Malmö FF v Lugano

Line-ups

Malmö FF

  • 27Dahlin
  • 6Lewicki
  • 24Nielsen
  • 3KnudsenSubstituted forSafariat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 2LarssonBooked at 85mins
  • 7Bachirou
  • 20InnocentSubstituted forBengtssonat 68'minutes
  • 8TraustasonBooked at 89mins
  • 5Rieks
  • 11MolinsSubstituted forRosenbergat 77'minutes
  • 32BergetBooked at 61mins

Substitutes

  • 1Melichárek
  • 4Safari
  • 9Rosenberg
  • 16Beijmo
  • 17Bengtsson
  • 18Gall
  • 23Antonsson

Lugano

  • 46Baumann
  • 18Yao GuySubstituted forAratoreat 60'minutes
  • 5Maric
  • 30DaprelàBooked at 12mins
  • 21ObexerSubstituted forHolenderat 79'minutes
  • 20Custodio da Costa
  • 14SabbatiniBooked at 8mins
  • 24Lovric
  • 11de Souza JúniorBooked at 90mins
  • 10BottaniSubstituted forRodríguezat 81'minutes
  • 19Gerndt

Substitutes

  • 1Da Costa
  • 4Kecskés
  • 9Holender
  • 23Dalmonte
  • 27Sasere
  • 68Rodríguez
  • 70Aratore
Referee:
Robert Harvey

Match Stats

Home TeamMalmö FFAway TeamLugano
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home23
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Malmö FF 2, Lugano 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Malmö FF 2, Lugano 1.

Attempt blocked. Jo Inge Berget (Malmö FF) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Carlinhos (Lugano).

Booking

Carlinhos (Lugano) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Behrang Safari (Malmö FF) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Behrang Safari (Malmö FF).

Filip Holender (Lugano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Filip Holender (Lugano) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mijat Maric with a headed pass.

Booking

Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Malmö FF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Malmö FF).

Jonathan Sabbatini (Lugano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Markus Rosenberg (Malmö FF).

Marco Aratore (Lugano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Malmö FF. Behrang Safari replaces Jonas Knudsen.

Booking

Eric Larsson (Malmö FF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Eric Larsson (Malmö FF).

Carlinhos (Lugano) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Sandi Lovric (Lugano) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Alexander Gerndt (Lugano) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Filip Holender (Lugano) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Sabbatini (Lugano) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Sandi Lovric with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Lasse Nielsen (Malmö FF).

Carlinhos (Lugano) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Lugano. Francisco Rodríguez replaces Mattia Bottani.

Foul by Fouad Bachirou (Malmö FF).

Mattia Bottani (Lugano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Lugano. Filip Holender replaces Linus Obexer.

Offside, Lugano. Marco Aratore tries a through ball, but Carlinhos is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Malmö FF. Markus Rosenberg replaces Guillermo Molins.

Attempt missed. Carlinhos (Lugano) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Sabbatini.

Foul by Guillermo Molins (Malmö FF).

Linus Obexer (Lugano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Malmö FF. Rasmus Bengtsson replaces Bonke Innocent.

Foul by Bonke Innocent (Malmö FF).

Mattia Bottani (Lugano) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Malmö FF) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mijat Maric (Lugano).

Jo Inge Berget (Malmö FF) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Fabio Daprelà (Lugano).

Top Stories