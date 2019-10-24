Match ends, Malmö FF 2, Lugano 1.
Malmö FF v Lugano
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Malmö FF
- 27Dahlin
- 6Lewicki
- 24Nielsen
- 3KnudsenSubstituted forSafariat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 2LarssonBooked at 85mins
- 7Bachirou
- 20InnocentSubstituted forBengtssonat 68'minutes
- 8TraustasonBooked at 89mins
- 5Rieks
- 11MolinsSubstituted forRosenbergat 77'minutes
- 32BergetBooked at 61mins
Substitutes
- 1Melichárek
- 4Safari
- 9Rosenberg
- 16Beijmo
- 17Bengtsson
- 18Gall
- 23Antonsson
Lugano
- 46Baumann
- 18Yao GuySubstituted forAratoreat 60'minutes
- 5Maric
- 30DaprelàBooked at 12mins
- 21ObexerSubstituted forHolenderat 79'minutes
- 20Custodio da Costa
- 14SabbatiniBooked at 8mins
- 24Lovric
- 11de Souza JúniorBooked at 90mins
- 10BottaniSubstituted forRodríguezat 81'minutes
- 19Gerndt
Substitutes
- 1Da Costa
- 4Kecskés
- 9Holender
- 23Dalmonte
- 27Sasere
- 68Rodríguez
- 70Aratore
- Referee:
- Robert Harvey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home23
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Malmö FF 2, Lugano 1.
Attempt blocked. Jo Inge Berget (Malmö FF) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Carlinhos (Lugano).
Booking
Carlinhos (Lugano) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Behrang Safari (Malmö FF) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Behrang Safari (Malmö FF).
Filip Holender (Lugano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Filip Holender (Lugano) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mijat Maric with a headed pass.
Booking
Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Malmö FF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Malmö FF).
Jonathan Sabbatini (Lugano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Markus Rosenberg (Malmö FF).
Marco Aratore (Lugano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Malmö FF. Behrang Safari replaces Jonas Knudsen.
Booking
Eric Larsson (Malmö FF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Eric Larsson (Malmö FF).
Carlinhos (Lugano) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Sandi Lovric (Lugano) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Alexander Gerndt (Lugano) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Filip Holender (Lugano) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Sabbatini (Lugano) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Sandi Lovric with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Lasse Nielsen (Malmö FF).
Carlinhos (Lugano) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Lugano. Francisco Rodríguez replaces Mattia Bottani.
Foul by Fouad Bachirou (Malmö FF).
Mattia Bottani (Lugano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lugano. Filip Holender replaces Linus Obexer.
Offside, Lugano. Marco Aratore tries a through ball, but Carlinhos is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Malmö FF. Markus Rosenberg replaces Guillermo Molins.
Attempt missed. Carlinhos (Lugano) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Sabbatini.
Foul by Guillermo Molins (Malmö FF).
Linus Obexer (Lugano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Malmö FF. Rasmus Bengtsson replaces Bonke Innocent.
Foul by Bonke Innocent (Malmö FF).
Mattia Bottani (Lugano) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Malmö FF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mijat Maric (Lugano).
Jo Inge Berget (Malmö FF) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fabio Daprelà (Lugano).