Europa League - Group F
Frankfurt2Standard Liege1

Eintracht Frankfurt v Standard Liege

Line-ups

Frankfurt

  • 32Rönnow
  • 19Abraham
  • 20Hasebe
  • 13HintereggerBooked at 52mins
  • 24da Costa
  • 8Sow
  • 17Rode
  • 10KosticSubstituted forChandlerat 83'minutes
  • 11GacinovicSubstituted forKohrat 75'minutes
  • 15KamadaSubstituted forFernandesat 88'minutes
  • 39Mendes Paciência

Substitutes

  • 2Ndicka
  • 5Fernandes
  • 7Joveljic
  • 22Chandler
  • 25Durm
  • 28Kohr
  • 37Zimmermann

Standard Liege

  • 30Milinkovic-Savic
  • 21FaiBooked at 82minsSubstituted forM'Pokuat 85'minutes
  • 34Laifis
  • 4Lavalée
  • 24Gavory
  • 28Bastien
  • 8Cimirot
  • 10Carcela-GonzálezSubstituted forOularéat 75'minutes
  • 19Amallah
  • 18Boljevic
  • 7CopSubstituted forLestienneat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 16Bodart
  • 17Oularé
  • 22Lestienne
  • 23Miangue
  • 25Avenatti Dovillabichus
  • 27Vojvoda
  • 40M'Poku
Referee:
Daniel Stefanski

Match Stats

Home TeamFrankfurtAway TeamStandard Liege
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home18
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Standard Liège 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Standard Liège 1.

Attempt missed. Gonçalo Paciência (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Timothy Chandler with a cross.

Hand ball by Gonçalo Paciência (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Offside, Standard Liège. Paul-José M'Poku tries a through ball, but Maxime Lestienne is caught offside.

Foul by David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Selim Amallah (Standard Liège) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Paciência (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Paul-José M'Poku (Standard Liège) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Gelson Fernandes replaces Daichi Kamada.

Foul by Gonçalo Paciência (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Dimitri Lavalée (Standard Liège) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Maxime Lestienne (Standard Liège) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paul-José M'Poku.

Attempt missed. Gonçalo Paciência (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Standard Liège. Paul-José M'Poku replaces Collins Fai.

Substitution

Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Timothy Chandler replaces Filip Kostic.

Booking

Collins Fai (Standard Liège) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Standard Liège 1. Selim Amallah (Standard Liège) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Boljevic.

Attempt saved. Gonçalo Paciência (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.

Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dimitri Lavalée (Standard Liège).

Attempt missed. Samuel Bastien (Standard Liège) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Gonçalo Paciência tries a through ball, but Daichi Kamada is caught offside.

Corner, Standard Liège. Conceded by Danny da Costa.

Substitution

Substitution, Standard Liège. Obbi Oularé replaces Mehdi Carcela-González.

Substitution

Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Dominik Kohr replaces Mijat Gacinovic.

Goal!

Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Standard Liège 0. Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daichi Kamada with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Dimitri Lavalée.

Substitution

Substitution, Standard Liège. Maxime Lestienne replaces Duje Cop.

Hand ball by Gonçalo Paciência (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Attempt missed. Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daichi Kamada.

Attempt missed. Duje Cop (Standard Liège) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Collins Fai with a cross.

Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Martin Hinteregger tries a through ball, but Gonçalo Paciência is caught offside.

Gonçalo Paciência (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dimitri Lavalée (Standard Liège).

Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gojko Cimirot (Standard Liège).

Attempt missed. Gonçalo Paciência (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Martin Hinteregger with a headed pass.

Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the right wing.

