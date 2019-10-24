Europa League - Group D
PSV Eindhoven0LASK0

PSV Eindhoven v LASK

Line-ups

PSV Eindhoven

  • 1Zoet
  • 22Dumfries
  • 6Schwaab
  • 4Viergever
  • 32Sadilek
  • 25DoanSubstituted forTué Na Bangnaat 74'minutes
  • 18Rosario
  • 15GutiérrezBooked at 30mins
  • 24IhattarenSubstituted forThomasat 84'minutes
  • 10Bergwijn
  • 19GakpoSubstituted forMitroglouat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Baumgartl
  • 7Tué Na Bangna
  • 11Mitroglou
  • 21Ruiter
  • 28Boscagli
  • 30Thomas
  • 33Teze

LASK

  • 1Schlager
  • 6WiesingerBooked at 29mins
  • 18Trauner
  • 5Filipovic
  • 26RanftlBooked at 21mins
  • 25Holland
  • 8Michorl
  • 16PotzmannBooked at 65mins
  • 27Goiginger
  • 29RaguzSubstituted forde Melloat 71'minutes
  • 28FrieserSubstituted forTettehat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Renner
  • 9de Mello
  • 19Müller
  • 20Tetteh
  • 23Haudum
  • 33Sabitzer
  • 36Gebauer
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match Stats

Home TeamPSV EindhovenAway TeamLASK
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, PSV Eindhoven 0, LASK 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, PSV Eindhoven 0, LASK 0.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Goiginger (LASK) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Offside, PSV Eindhoven. Michal Sadilek tries a through ball, but Kostas Mitroglou is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Ryan Thomas replaces Mohamed Ihattaren.

Substitution

Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Kostas Mitroglou replaces Cody Gakpo.

Attempt blocked. James Holland (LASK) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Tetteh.

Attempt saved. Bruma (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.

Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Samuel Tetteh (LASK).

Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Philipp Wiesinger (LASK).

Attempt saved. Klauss (LASK) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marvin Potzmann with a cross.

Attempt missed. Klauss (LASK) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Reinhold Ranftl with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Bruma replaces Ritsu Doan.

Attempt missed. Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cody Gakpo.

Substitution

Substitution, LASK. Klauss replaces Marko Raguz.

Foul by Ritsu Doan (PSV Eindhoven).

Samuel Tetteh (LASK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Gernot Trauner.

Attempt missed. Marko Raguz (LASK) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Holland with a through ball.

Michal Sadilek (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas Goiginger (LASK).

Attempt missed. Peter Michorl (LASK) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Booking

Marvin Potzmann (LASK) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marvin Potzmann (LASK).

Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Holland (LASK).

Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by James Holland (LASK).

Attempt saved. Daniel Schwaab (PSV Eindhoven) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Ihattaren with a cross.

Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gernot Trauner (LASK).

Substitution

Substitution, LASK. Samuel Tetteh replaces Dominik Frieser.

Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dominik Frieser (LASK).

Attempt missed. Marvin Potzmann (LASK) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dominik Frieser.

Foul by Michal Sadilek (PSV Eindhoven).

Reinhold Ranftl (LASK) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla33007079
2FK Qarabag31116604
3F91 Dudelange3102510-53
4Apoel Nicosia301257-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen31203215
2Dynamo Kiev31202115
3Malmö FF31113304
4Lugano301213-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel32108267
2Getafe32013216
3FK Krasnodar310237-43
4Trabzonspor301225-31

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven32107347
2Sporting32015416
3LASK31112204
4Rosenborg300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic32105237
2CFR Cluj32013306
3Lazio310245-13
4Rennes301224-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal330010289
2Frankfurt320134-16
3Standard Liege310236-33
4Vitória Guimarães300326-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys32015326
2Rangers31113304
3FC Porto311134-14
4Feyenoord310223-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol32104137
2Ludogorets32018266
3Ferencvárosi TC311124-24
4CSKA Moscow300318-70

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg31206425
2KAA Gent31206515
3Oleksandria302135-22
4Saint-Étienne302145-12

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma31206245
2Istanbul Basaksehir311125-34
3RZ Pellets WAC31115234
4B Mgladbach302126-42

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga32105327
2Wolves32013216
3Slovan Bratislava31117614
4Besiktas300337-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd32102027
2AZ Alkmaar31208265
3Partizan Belgrade31114404
4FC Astana300319-80
