Match ends, PSV Eindhoven 0, LASK 0.
PSV Eindhoven v LASK
Europa League
Line-ups
PSV Eindhoven
- 1Zoet
- 22Dumfries
- 6Schwaab
- 4Viergever
- 32Sadilek
- 25DoanSubstituted forTué Na Bangnaat 74'minutes
- 18Rosario
- 15GutiérrezBooked at 30mins
- 24IhattarenSubstituted forThomasat 84'minutes
- 10Bergwijn
- 19GakpoSubstituted forMitroglouat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Baumgartl
- 7Tué Na Bangna
- 11Mitroglou
- 21Ruiter
- 28Boscagli
- 30Thomas
- 33Teze
LASK
- 1Schlager
- 6WiesingerBooked at 29mins
- 18Trauner
- 5Filipovic
- 26RanftlBooked at 21mins
- 25Holland
- 8Michorl
- 16PotzmannBooked at 65mins
- 27Goiginger
- 29RaguzSubstituted forde Melloat 71'minutes
- 28FrieserSubstituted forTettehat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Renner
- 9de Mello
- 19Müller
- 20Tetteh
- 23Haudum
- 33Sabitzer
- 36Gebauer
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, PSV Eindhoven 0, LASK 0.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Goiginger (LASK) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Offside, PSV Eindhoven. Michal Sadilek tries a through ball, but Kostas Mitroglou is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Ryan Thomas replaces Mohamed Ihattaren.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Kostas Mitroglou replaces Cody Gakpo.
Attempt blocked. James Holland (LASK) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Tetteh.
Attempt saved. Bruma (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.
Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Samuel Tetteh (LASK).
Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Philipp Wiesinger (LASK).
Attempt saved. Klauss (LASK) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marvin Potzmann with a cross.
Attempt missed. Klauss (LASK) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Reinhold Ranftl with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Bruma replaces Ritsu Doan.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cody Gakpo.
Substitution
Substitution, LASK. Klauss replaces Marko Raguz.
Foul by Ritsu Doan (PSV Eindhoven).
Samuel Tetteh (LASK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Gernot Trauner.
Attempt missed. Marko Raguz (LASK) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Holland with a through ball.
Michal Sadilek (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Goiginger (LASK).
Attempt missed. Peter Michorl (LASK) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Booking
Marvin Potzmann (LASK) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marvin Potzmann (LASK).
Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Holland (LASK).
Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Holland (LASK).
Attempt saved. Daniel Schwaab (PSV Eindhoven) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Ihattaren with a cross.
Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gernot Trauner (LASK).
Substitution
Substitution, LASK. Samuel Tetteh replaces Dominik Frieser.
Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominik Frieser (LASK).
Attempt missed. Marvin Potzmann (LASK) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dominik Frieser.
Foul by Michal Sadilek (PSV Eindhoven).
Reinhold Ranftl (LASK) wins a free kick on the right wing.