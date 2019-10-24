Europa League - Group D
Sporting1Rosenborg0

Sporting Lisbon v Rosenborg

Line-ups

Sporting

  • 1Ribeiro
  • 19RosierBooked at 76mins
  • 4CoatesBooked at 35mins
  • 22Mathieu
  • 9Acuña
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 98Doumbia
  • 37Valle da SilvaSubstituted forda Silvaat 88'minutes
  • 89Bolasie
  • 29Luciano SilvaSubstituted forLobo Peixoto Mineiro Mendesat 64'minutes
  • 10ViettoBooked at 63minsSubstituted forBorjaat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Ilori
  • 5da Silva
  • 21Rodríguez
  • 26Borja
  • 27Mariz Luís
  • 55Lobo Peixoto Mineiro Mendes
  • 81Arantes Maximiano

Rosenborg

  • 1Hansen
  • 2Eggen Hedenstad
  • 4Reginiussen
  • 16Hovland
  • 3Meling
  • 7JensenBooked at 90mins
  • 25Lundemo
  • 22ÅsenSubstituted forHellandat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17AkintolaSubstituted forKonradsenat 76'minutes
  • 14Søderlund
  • 28AdegbenroSubstituted forJohnsenat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Konradsen
  • 10Helland
  • 15Trondsen
  • 19Valsvik
  • 23Johnsen
  • 24Østbø
  • 35Konradsen Ceide
Referee:
Lawrence Visser

Match Stats

Home TeamSportingAway TeamRosenborg
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home19
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home15
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Sporting CP 1, Rosenborg 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sporting CP 1, Rosenborg 0.

Attempt saved. Anders Ågnes Konradsen (Rosenborg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Yannick Bolasie (Sporting CP).

Birger Meling (Rosenborg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Mike Jensen (Rosenborg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Eduardo Henrique (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mike Jensen (Rosenborg).

Booking

Pål André Helland (Rosenborg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Idrissa Doumbia (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pål André Helland (Rosenborg).

Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP).

Vegar Eggen Hedenstad (Rosenborg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Vegar Eggen Hedenstad.

Substitution

Substitution, Sporting CP. Eduardo Henrique replaces Wendel.

Attempt blocked. Pedro Mendes (Sporting CP) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross.

Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Tore Reginiussen.

Substitution

Substitution, Sporting CP. Cristian Borja replaces Luciano Vietto.

Pedro Mendes (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Birger Meling (Rosenborg).

Attempt saved. Pål André Helland (Rosenborg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mike Jensen.

Attempt missed. Bjørn Maars Johnsen (Rosenborg) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pål André Helland with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Rosenborg. Conceded by Valentin Rosier.

Substitution

Substitution, Rosenborg. Pål André Helland replaces Gjermund Åsen.

Substitution

Substitution, Rosenborg. Bjørn Maars Johnsen replaces Samuel Adegbenro.

Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP).

Samuel Adegbenro (Rosenborg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Valentin Rosier (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anders Ågnes Konradsen (Rosenborg).

Corner, Rosenborg. Conceded by Marcos Acuña.

Substitution

Substitution, Rosenborg. Anders Ågnes Konradsen replaces Babajide David Akintola.

Booking

Valentin Rosier (Sporting CP) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP).

Samuel Adegbenro (Rosenborg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Rosenborg. Conceded by Idrissa Doumbia.

Foul by Pedro Mendes (Sporting CP).

Vegar Eggen Hedenstad (Rosenborg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luciano Vietto.

Goal!

Goal! Sporting CP 1, Rosenborg 0. Yannick Bolasie (Sporting CP) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Luciano Vietto (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

