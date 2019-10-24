Match ends, Sporting CP 1, Rosenborg 0.
Sporting Lisbon v Rosenborg
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Sporting
- 1Ribeiro
- 19RosierBooked at 76mins
- 4CoatesBooked at 35mins
- 22Mathieu
- 9Acuña
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 98Doumbia
- 37Valle da SilvaSubstituted forda Silvaat 88'minutes
- 89Bolasie
- 29Luciano SilvaSubstituted forLobo Peixoto Mineiro Mendesat 64'minutes
- 10ViettoBooked at 63minsSubstituted forBorjaat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Ilori
- 5da Silva
- 21Rodríguez
- 26Borja
- 27Mariz Luís
- 55Lobo Peixoto Mineiro Mendes
- 81Arantes Maximiano
Rosenborg
- 1Hansen
- 2Eggen Hedenstad
- 4Reginiussen
- 16Hovland
- 3Meling
- 7JensenBooked at 90mins
- 25Lundemo
- 22ÅsenSubstituted forHellandat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17AkintolaSubstituted forKonradsenat 76'minutes
- 14Søderlund
- 28AdegbenroSubstituted forJohnsenat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Konradsen
- 10Helland
- 15Trondsen
- 19Valsvik
- 23Johnsen
- 24Østbø
- 35Konradsen Ceide
- Referee:
- Lawrence Visser
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sporting CP 1, Rosenborg 0.
Attempt saved. Anders Ågnes Konradsen (Rosenborg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Yannick Bolasie (Sporting CP).
Birger Meling (Rosenborg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Mike Jensen (Rosenborg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eduardo Henrique (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mike Jensen (Rosenborg).
Booking
Pål André Helland (Rosenborg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Idrissa Doumbia (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pål André Helland (Rosenborg).
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP).
Vegar Eggen Hedenstad (Rosenborg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Vegar Eggen Hedenstad.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting CP. Eduardo Henrique replaces Wendel.
Attempt blocked. Pedro Mendes (Sporting CP) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross.
Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Tore Reginiussen.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting CP. Cristian Borja replaces Luciano Vietto.
Pedro Mendes (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Birger Meling (Rosenborg).
Attempt saved. Pål André Helland (Rosenborg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mike Jensen.
Attempt missed. Bjørn Maars Johnsen (Rosenborg) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pål André Helland with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Rosenborg. Conceded by Valentin Rosier.
Substitution
Substitution, Rosenborg. Pål André Helland replaces Gjermund Åsen.
Substitution
Substitution, Rosenborg. Bjørn Maars Johnsen replaces Samuel Adegbenro.
Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP).
Samuel Adegbenro (Rosenborg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Valentin Rosier (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anders Ågnes Konradsen (Rosenborg).
Corner, Rosenborg. Conceded by Marcos Acuña.
Substitution
Substitution, Rosenborg. Anders Ågnes Konradsen replaces Babajide David Akintola.
Booking
Valentin Rosier (Sporting CP) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP).
Samuel Adegbenro (Rosenborg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Rosenborg. Conceded by Idrissa Doumbia.
Foul by Pedro Mendes (Sporting CP).
Vegar Eggen Hedenstad (Rosenborg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luciano Vietto.
Goal!
Goal! Sporting CP 1, Rosenborg 0. Yannick Bolasie (Sporting CP) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Luciano Vietto (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.