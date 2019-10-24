Celtic 2-1 Lazio: Italian fans pictured making fascist salutes

Lazio fans were pictured gesturing inside Celtic Park
Lazio fans have been pictured making fascist salutes before and during their side's Europa League defeat by Celtic.

A large police presence escorted supporters of the Italian club from Glasgow city centre to Celtic Park for the tie, with the hosts winning 2-1.

Further officers were deployed outside the stadium before and after the game, and several banners were displayed by both sets of fans inside the ground.

Police are expected to clarify on Friday if any arrests were made.

Lazio fans were escorted to the stadium by police
