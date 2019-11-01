Scottish Championship
Dundee2Morton1

Dundee v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 20Hazard
  • 2Kerr
  • 3McGhee
  • 5Forster
  • 23MarshallSubstituted forMackieat 16'minutes
  • 8Byrne
  • 14Dorrans
  • 11McDaid
  • 10McGowanSubstituted forNessat 75'minutes
  • 9NelsonSubstituted forJohnsonat 68'minutes
  • 28Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 4Ness
  • 6Meekings
  • 12Ferrie
  • 17McPake
  • 18Johnson
  • 19Robertson
  • 21Mackie

Morton

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 3Welsh
  • 5Grant
  • 30Baird
  • 16Strapp
  • 6Jacobs
  • 9MuirheadBooked at 50mins
  • 8McAlisterSubstituted forNesbittat 89'minutes
  • 7MillarSubstituted forLyonat 83'minutes
  • 11McHughSubstituted forSuttonat 76'minutes
  • 14Salkeld

Substitutes

  • 4McLean
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 17Lyon
  • 18Blues
  • 20Rogers
  • 21Sutton
  • 32King
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
4,228

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home11
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Dundee 2, Morton 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dundee 2, Morton 1.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jordon Forster.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Aidan Nesbitt replaces Jim McAlister.

Jordon Forster (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cameron Salkeld (Morton).

Foul by Kane Hemmings (Dundee).

Peter Grant (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Reece Lyon replaces Chris Millar.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee 2, Morton 1. Jamie Ness (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Graham Dorrans.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Peter Grant.

Jordan McGhee (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John Sutton (Morton).

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. John Sutton replaces Bob McHugh.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee. Jamie Ness replaces Paul McGowan.

Graham Dorrans (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).

Attempt blocked. Graham Dorrans (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Declan McDaid (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Stephen Welsh (Morton).

Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).

Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee. Danny Johnson replaces Andrew Nelson.

Attempt saved. Sean Mackie (Dundee) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee 1, Morton 1. Cameron Salkeld (Morton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robbie Muirhead.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee 1, Morton 0. Kane Hemmings (Dundee) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Graham Dorrans.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Kyle Jacobs.

Shaun Byrne (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).

Attempt missed. Jordon Forster (Dundee) header from very close range is too high.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Sam Ramsbottom.

Attempt saved. Graham Dorrans (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Andrew Nelson (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Robbie Muirhead (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robbie Muirhead (Morton).

Attempt missed. Kane Hemmings (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dundee 0, Morton 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dundee 0, Morton 0.

