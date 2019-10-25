Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Lazio, Porto, Southampton, Glasgow Warriors, Rennie, Australia

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring has returned to his native Austria to see a pelvic specialist after the 26-year-old was close to making his first appearance of the season against Rangers last weekend but remained uncomfortable when striking a ball. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts will be without Jake Mulraney for four to six weeks after scans confirmed the 23-year-old winger damaged ankle ligaments against Rangers on Sunday. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom suggests the club's fans are bored of games at Hampden Park after lukewarm ticket sales led to the Scottish Professional Football League slashing their Scottish Cup semi-final ticket allocation from 17,000 to just over 10,000 - and handing over more to opponents Celtic. (Daily Record)

Craig Levein wants to know more after a landmark study confirmed links between heading balls and dementia and the Hearts manager suggested there will be a whole generation of former professionals feeling the same way. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon hailed on-loan Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster for the "miracle" stops he pulled off to earn Celtic a 2-1 Europa League triumph over Lazio, suggesting the Englishman "makes saves other keepers can't make". (The National)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has hailed Alfredo Morelos as world class after the Colombian striker's equaliser in their 1-1 draw away to Porto in the Europa League. (Daily Record)

Alfredo Morelos, who scored the equaliser in Thursday's draw with Porto, says Rangers can beat the Portuguese at Ibrox and then win their Europa League group. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic centre-half Christopher Jullien has hailed his late winning header against Lazio as the greatest moment of his career so far. (The Herald)

Steven Gerrard suggests the 1-1 draw away to Porto came close to being Rangers' best European performance since he became manager. (The Scotsman)

Angelo Alessio now believes he is in the right movie with Kilmarnock after building his language skills by watching movies since becoming manager at Rugby Park. (Daily Record)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

High-ranked Rugby Australia officials are continuing to tell staff that Dave Rennie, currently Glasgow Warriors' head coach, will be the new boss of their national team, taking over from Michael Cheika. (Sydney Morning Herald)