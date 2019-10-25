Tottenham team dinner will help in the long term - Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham have won just four of 13 fixtures in all competitions this season

Tottenham's recent team dinner will help the side "in the long term", says manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine and his coaching staff were invited to dinner by the players after a difficult start to the season.

Tottenham thrashed Red Star Belgrade 5-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday, having won just three of their nine Premier League matches.

"It always nice to see people in a different environment," the 47-year-old said on Friday.

Tottenham travel to Anfield to face Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

"It was very kind of them to invite the coaching staff," Pochettino said.

"That doesn't mean we are going to go to Anfield and win 5-0 because we were nice all together. But it is going to help in the long term."

It is the first time the two sides have met since the Champions League final, which Liverpool won 2-0.

Tottenham are seventh in the Premier League, trailing Liverpool by 13 points.