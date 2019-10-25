Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 25 October

Aberystwyth Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 BST: Connah's Quay are top of the table following their late win over Cardiff Met last Saturday and they beat Aberystwyth 4-1 at Deeside Stadium in September. Stuart J Jones could make his 400th start in the Cymru Premier if he lines up for Aber, who are four points clear of the drop zone.

Newtown v Cardiff Met; 19:45 BST: Cardiff Met's unbeaten record came to an end against Connah's Quay last weekend but they remain sixth in the table and five points ahead of seventh placed Newtown. Will Evans scored the only goal of the game for Met in the reverse fixture in August.

The New Saints v Bala Town; 19:45 BST: Bala secured their first ever league victory over Saints when they won 3-1 at Maes Tegid in August. Champions Saints are third, two points ahead of fourth placed Bala, who are unbeaten in four games.

Saturday, 26 October

Barry Town United v Airbus UK Broughton; 14:30 BST: Barry were knocked off the top of the table after a 1-1 draw at Bala, while Airbus UK earned a crucial win over Newtown. Kayne McLaggon's goal secured victory for Barry when the sides met at Broughton in September.

Caernarfon Town v Carmarthen Town; 14:30 BST: Sean Eardley's Caernarfon will be looking to bounce back after losing their last two games while Carmarthen are bottom of the table and without a league win, although they gained a point at home to Aberystwyth last Friday.

Sunday, 27 October

Penybont v Cefn Druids; 14:30 GMT: Penybont remain in the bottom two after last weekend's defeat at home by New Saints but Druids' poor run of form came to and end with victory at home to Caernarfon.

Nathaniel MG Cup quarter-finals

Tuesday, 29 October

Carmarthen Town v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 GMT

Connah's Quay Nomads v Flint Town United 19:45 GMT

Newtown v STM Sports; 19:45 GMT

Prestatyn Town v Bala Town; 19:45 GMT

The Buildbase FA Trophy First Round

Saturday, 26 October

Cinderford Town v Merthyr Town: 15:00 BST

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 27 October

Abergavenny Women v Port Talbot Town Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies v Cyncoed Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Swansea City Ladies v Cardiff City FC Women; 14:00 GMT

Welsh Premier Women's League Cup

Sunday, 27 October

Aberystwyth Town Ladies v Cardiff Met Women; 14:00 GMT