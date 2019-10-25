Hibernian: Graeme Mathie appointed club's first sporting director

Graeme Mathie (left) has been recruiting players for Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom

Graeme Mathie has been appointed Hibernian's first-ever sporting director.

Previously head of player recruitment, Mathie will build on work done by outgoing head of football operations George Craig.

He will commence his new role at Easter Road on 1 January.

"I understand and relish the responsibility to help deliver success for this great club," he told the club's website.

"I'd also like to express my gratitude to George. I believe this can be the start of a new, exciting period for Hibernian and none of that would be possible without the culture, facilities and staff he's helped put in place.

"George brought me to the club and has always trusted and supported me to develop both personally and professionally. I want to ensure we build on his legacy and help realise his vision for what Hibernian can be."

Prior to his work at Easter Road, Mathie worked with the Scottish FA and Celtic after a playing career with Coventry City, Bournemouth, Motherwell, Ayr United, East Fife and Albion Rovers.

Chief executive Leeann Dempster added: "It's important that we build on the success we have had in recent years and the foundations that have been put in place.

"Graeme has been central to those achievements and we look forward to seeing him develop in his new role."