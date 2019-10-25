Shelley Kerr: National manager says Scottish club game needs higher standards

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Glasgow City score 10 to clinch title on public park

National team manager Shelley Kerr says Scottish women's club football has a future, but needs higher standards "in facilities and on the pitch".

Despite Scotland Women making their World Cup finals debut this year, the domestic scene is hampered by poor crowds and lack of facilities.

Kerr says the Scottish FA has set up a taskforce to look at every aspect of the women's game.

"There's no doubt domestically that we've still got work to," she said.

"There is not a lot of money there, however it needs to be used wisely and that is why this taskforce will be key to putting the right processes in place so the game can prosper.

"Even Glasgow City would hope for a more competitive environment and that then helps the women's game in general."

Glasgow City' Hayley Lauder this week voiced frustration after her club sealed their 13th successive SWPL title "in a public park at a sports centre" as they defeat Motherwell 10-0 at Wishaw Sports Centre.

And the combined crowd for both Scottish Women's Cup semi-finals earlier this month was just 578.

"The club scene here has a future, we can see that home-based players are in the squad," Kerr said after naming six SWPL players in her pool for next month's Euro 2021 qualifier away to Albania.

"Players are getting younger because some of our most talented players are migrating, they want to move to the best levels.

"Domestically we have a duty to increase the standard across the board in facilities and on the pitch. We need to make sure the structure is right."