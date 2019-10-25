Craig Bellamy: Former academy coach's apology after Cardiff investigation

Craig Bellamy scored 19 goals in 78 appearances for Wales

Craig Bellamy has apologised for any offence caused during his time as Cardiff City academy coach.

An internal investigation into claims of bullying found "a number of significant concerns" but no individuals involved were named.

Bellamy, who stepped down as Cardiff Under-18s coach in January, admits some of the investigation's findings show he needs to improve his coaching methods.

But he added that he was not subject to disciplinary proceedings.

"If I inadvertently offended anyone then I am truly sorry," Bellamy said in a statement.

"My love for coaching has not for a moment been diluted, but I accept the report highlighted aspects of my coaching skills that could perhaps be improved.

"I have probably relied too much on my own life experiences playing under some of the best coaches in the world rather than assessing the sensitivities of a new generation of players."

Cardiff said its investigation found there was an unacceptable coaching environment and a lack of safeguarding processes.

The Championship club has apologised for any distress caused and pledged to implement changes to protect young players in future.

Bellamy stepped down from his role at the club after the club's decision to investigate a bullying claim against him.

It followed reports of a complaint about the former Wales striker's alleged treatment of a young player, who has since left the club.

Bellamy, 40, who played for clubs including Cardiff, Liverpool and Manchester City, denied those allegations.

"I voluntarily removed myself from the academy to allow the club to carry out the full and robust investigation," Bellamy added.

"The allegations of bullying and xenophobic behaviour made against me were difficult for me to come to terms with as I deplore bullying and any form of discrimination.

"I am not the subject of any disciplinary proceedings which, of course, comes as an immense relief to me.

"Whilst I have always categorically denied and disputed the allegations against me, the whole process was still very difficult to deal with and has resulted in a long period of self-reflection.

"I will continue to work hard as a coach and commit to undertake any recommended additional training.

"I will strive for continuous personal improvement and development to ensure I become the best coach that I can be."

Bellamy is now Under-21 coach at Belgian club Anderlecht.

Cardiff City has shared the investigation's findings with concerned parties including its board of directors, the Premier League, the Football Association and the Football Association of Wales.