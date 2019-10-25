Derry City: Declan Devine's side cruise past Harps to secure European spot

Junior Ogedi-Uzoke scored a hat-trick to finish top scorer in the League of Ireland with 14 goals

Derry City secured European qualification on the final day of the season with a comfortable 4-0 win over Finn Harps at the Brandywell.

Knowing a draw would be enough, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe scored twice in eight first-half minutes for Derry.

The forward completed his hat-trick after the break before Grant Gillespie finished the rout late on.

Champions Dundalk beat St Patrick's Athletic 4-0, which confirmed fourth position in the table for Derry.

With their relegation/promotion play-off against Drogheda next week their priority, Harps manager Ollie Horgan made 11 changes for the north-west derby and instead chose to watch Drogheda's final game of the season.

The Candystripes took the lead after 15 minutes when Junior ran on to Barry McNamee's through ball and tucked the ball beyond the helpless Jamie Bell.

Ally Gilchrist headed into the side netting and Colm Deasy threw himself in front of David Parkhouse's effort as Derry continued to press, with McNamee also firing over the top.

On 23 minutes Parkhouse's header was cleared off the line but Junior was on hand to bundle home the rebound.

Peter Cherrie saved well from Mickey Place as Harps came flying out of the traps in the second half but Junior completed his hat-trick with 26 minutes to go to put the game beyond doubt.

Gillespie fired home from the edge of the area for his first Candystripes goal in the final game of the season with 11 minutes to go.

Junior finished top scorer in the League of Ireland with 14 goals despite having a late effort disallowed as Declan Devine celebrated his 100th league game for Derry in style.