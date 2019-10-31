Cardiff City v Birmingham City

Junior Hoilett is still nursing a hamstring injury for Cardiff

Cardiff City will be without striker Robert Glatzel who has been ruled out for the next few weeks with a hamstring injury.

Lee Tomlin, Curtis Nelson, Sol Bamba and Junior Hoilett are also all doubts for Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock.

Blues boss Pep Clotet has confirmed Jefferson Montero will not be risked despite a return to first-team training after a thigh injury.

The on-loan Swansea winger has not played since August.

Match facts