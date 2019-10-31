Championship
Cardiff15:00Birmingham
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Birmingham City

Junior Hoilett
Junior Hoilett is still nursing a hamstring injury for Cardiff
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Cardiff City will be without striker Robert Glatzel who has been ruled out for the next few weeks with a hamstring injury.

Lee Tomlin, Curtis Nelson, Sol Bamba and Junior Hoilett are also all doubts for Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock.

Blues boss Pep Clotet has confirmed Jefferson Montero will not be risked despite a return to first-team training after a thigh injury.

The on-loan Swansea winger has not played since August.

Match facts

  • Cardiff City are unbeaten in their last six home league matches against Birmingham (W4 D2 L0) since a 2-1 defeat in September 2008.
  • Birmingham's last four league games against Cardiff have all seen a different manager in charge - Gary Rowett, Gianfranco Zola, Steve Cotterill and Garry Monk.
  • Cardiff City are one of three teams unbeaten at home in the Championship this season (W4 D2 L0), along with Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion.
  • Birmingham City have not won three consecutive league games since October 2018, when they won four in a row.
  • This is Neil Warnock's seventh consecutive league meeting with Birmingham facing a different manager (McLeish, Clark, Rowett, Zola, Cotterill, Monk, Clotet).
  • No team have scored fewer away Championship goals this season than Birmingham (four, level with Barnsley).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom147612617927
2Preston1474327161125
3Leeds14743178925
4Swansea147431813525
5Sheff Wed147341810824
6Bristol City146622219324
7Fulham146532314923
8QPR147252426-223
9Charlton146442116522
10Nottm Forest136431712522
11Birmingham147161416-222
12Brentford146351812621
13Hull145452020019
14Cardiff144641920-118
15Millwall144641619-318
16Derby144641620-418
17Blackburn144371721-415
18Wigan144371219-715
19Luton144282125-414
20Huddersfield143471621-513
21Reading133371419-512
22Middlesbrough142661117-612
23Stoke1422101325-128
24Barnsley141581227-158
