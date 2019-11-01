Fulham v Hull City
|Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday
Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak is suspended for Saturday's Championship match against Hull City, so Marcus Bettinelli is set for a return.
Stefan Johansen and Harry Arter are both injury doubts for the hosts, who are one point off the play-off places.
Hull's Hungarian forward Norbert Balogh (calf) is unlikely to be fit in time, but City have no new injury concerns.
Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis willl miss out as he serves the the second match of a four-game ban.
Match facts
- Fulham and Hull last faced each other in the Championship in December 2017, sharing a 2-2 draw at the KC Stadium.
- In all competitions, Hull have lost their last two away matches against Fulham since a 1-0 win in January 2016.
- Including play-offs, Fulham have lost just one of their last 23 home Championship matches (W17 D5 L1).
- Hull's Kamil Grosicki and Jarrod Bowen have combined to create 19 chances for one another in the Championship this season - five more than any other duo.
- Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 13 goals in his last 15 Championship appearances for Fulham at Craven Cottage, netting a hat-trick in his last game there against Luton.
- Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Hull City's Jarrod Bowen has scored more Championship goals than any other player (44).