Fulham v Hull City

Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak is suspended for Saturday's Championship match against Hull City, so Marcus Bettinelli is set for a return.

Stefan Johansen and Harry Arter are both injury doubts for the hosts, who are one point off the play-off places.

Hull's Hungarian forward Norbert Balogh (calf) is unlikely to be fit in time, but City have no new injury concerns.

Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis willl miss out as he serves the the second match of a four-game ban.

